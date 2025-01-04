Keir Starmer urged to scrap controversial Islamophobia definition in wake of grooming gangs scandal

Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to shelve plans for an official government definition of Islamophobia in the wake of the grooming gangs scandal.

Critics say a strict definition would curtail free speech and make it harder for whistleblowers to point out certain instances of wrongdoing.

They warn it could lead to a repeat of accusations of racism that were levelled at whistleblowers in Rotherham, Oldham and other towns across the country where there was abuse of largely white children by gangs of men, predominantly of Pakistani heritage.

Last night the Government said it was continuing to consider a formal definition of anti-Muslim discrimination, which some campaigners have likened to a “blasphemy law”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Jenrick, the shadow justice secretary, said: “The Government should drop its plans for such a deeply flawed definition of Islamophobia.”

Deeply flawed, says Robert Jenrick - Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

He said: “Throughout the grooming gang scandal the false label of Islamophobia was used to silence people.

“It appears the Government has learnt nothing and is determined to press ahead with a definition that will have a chilling effect on freedom of speech.”

Sources at Angela Rayner’s department, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), told The Sunday Telegraph that officials are currently considering whether to introduce a formal definition of Islamophobia. The definition would not be legally binding but organisations would be urged to adopt it.

Though it is not clear which definition would be introduced by the Government, the Labour party has formally adopted for internal purposes the definition of Islamophobia drafted by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on British Muslims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics of the APPG definition point to one part which appears to state that using the phrase “sex groomer” in relation to a person of Muslim background may be Islamophobic.

Fiyaz Mughal, the founder of Tell Mama, which monitors anti-Muslim hate, has warned that the Islamophobia definition adopted by Labour in opposition is a “smokescreen” and would “curtail free speech”.

Ann Cryer was first to raise concerns over grooming gangs - Flying Colours/Getty Images

He said: “Any definition needs to have a number of caveats attached which protect the right of individuals to question religion, to question certain behaviours attached to cultural elements and the right to have free speech defended in relation to blasphemy.

“Bad behaviour wherever it is, in whichever religious group, needs to be called out. This does not mean that all Muslim or all Pakistani men are bad. But when there is a concentration of issues within a certain group, we must hold the line in defence of our core values.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a real danger that if they get the definition wrong, it will become the achilles heel of Labour.”

Stephen Evans, chief executive of the National Secular Society, said: “The Government has already acknowledged that the All-Party Parliamentary Group definition of ‘Islamophobia’ doesn’t align with the Equality Act. But the concept of Islamophobia itself remains problematic.

“Conflating criticism of a religion with hatred towards Muslims distorts legitimate dialogue and undermines the vital principle of free expression. Adopting a contentious definition of Islamophobia is more likely to escalate tensions than to address prejudice against religious minorities.”

Ann Cryer, the Labour MP who first raised concerns about grooming gangs, said that local authorities “were petrified of being called racist and so reverted to the default of political correctness”.

Strict definition would raise problems for whistleblowers, such as in the case of the grooming gangs scandal

In September the Government appeared to back away from the APPG definition. Faith minister Lord Khan admitted at the time that the definition was not in line with equality law, which defines race in terms of colour, ethnicity and nationality but not religion.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “We want to ensure that any definition comprehensively reflects multiple perspectives and implications for different communities.”

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said: “There is no place for blasphemy laws in the United Kingdom. Free speech is the foundation of our national life and that includes the freedom to criticise and satirise any and all religions.

“The reporting on rape gangs this week exposed the conspiracy of silence and cover-up of organised gang rapes because of the identity of most perpetrators, showing how vital it is to be able to speak honestly about all parts of society without fear.

“Of course all decent people oppose racism and hatred based on religion. That’s why using threatening or abusive language to incite racial or religious hatred is already a criminal offence.”

A Government spokesman said: “We are committed to tackling hatred in all its forms, including Islamophobia, which has absolutely no place in our society.

“We will take into account a range of views and outline any updates on the government’s position in relation to this in due course.”