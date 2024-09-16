Starmer ‘very worried’ over Trump assassination attempt as Farage condemns ‘appalling’ incident

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is “very worried” after another apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump’s life.

The prime minister said he was “deeply troubled” by the events in the US and that violence had no part in politics.

On a trip to Rome he said: “I was very worried by the news about this attempt. Looks like an assassination attempt, very worried about it.”

He added: “Obviously, there’s now an investigation going on so I won’t say much more about the details, but I think it is really important that we’re all very, very clear that violence has no part to play at all in any political process.

“So, deeply troubled. Let the investigation take its place. But absolute clarity: violence, no place in political discussion at all, anywhere.”

Earlier Reform leader Nigel Farage condemned as “truly appalling” “another attempt on Trump’s life”.

Former prime minister Liz Truss also hit out saying “these attempts to subvert democracy must be stopped”. Mr Trump himself has also spoken of what officials are investigating as a second assassination attempt on his life in just two months.In a Truth Social post late on Sunday night, the Republican presidential candidate described the foiled shooting at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, as an “interesting day”. He alos heaped praise the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies for doing an “incredible job” to protect him.