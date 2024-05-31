Keir Starmer vows to work with Donald Trump if both win power despite guilty verdicts

Trump after his conviction for falsifying business records at Manhattan Criminal Court (AP)

Sir Keir Starmer said on Friday that he would work with Donald Trump if both win power, even after the US Republican became the first former president to be convicted of a crime.

Mr Trump’s sentencing after the historic conviction in his hush money trial will take place on July 11, a week after the UK general election when the Labour leader is tipped to replace Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister.

Sir Keir noted that the process was not complete, with the US Republican expected to appeal after lashing out at the judge, the jury and his accusers - his former lawyer Michael Cohen and ex-porn star Stormy Daniels.

“Obviously we respect the decision of the independent court. There is a bit of process to go with sentencing and appeal,” the Labour leader told BBC Good Morning Scotland.

“But we are in an unprecedented situation, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.

“Ultimately, whether he’s elected president will be a matter for the American people.

“Obviously, if we are privileged to come into serve we would work with whowever they choose as their president.

“But there is no getting away from the fact that this is a wholly unprecedented situation.”

Mr Trump, 77 faces fines or jail time of up to four years after he was found guilty by a New York jury on all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The sentencing is scheduled to happen days before the Republican convention opens on July 15, when he should be formally designated the party’s candidate to take on Joe Biden in the November 4 election.

The sentencing date also marks the conclusion of a Nato summit in Washington when President Biden will be hosting the newly elected UK prime minister and other European leaders.

It could well mark Sir Keir’s debut on the global stage if Labour beat the Conservatives on July 4, as pollsters overwhelmingly expect.

Rishi Sunak declined to say if he would work with a re-elected Trump following the conviction.

Asked about the case by reporters on Friday, the prime minister said it was not “my focus”.

He said: “You wouldn’t expect me to comment on another country’s domestic politics or judicial processes.

“I’m focused squarely on the election here at home, talking to people across the country about the choice at our election.”

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride also declined to comment on the climactic outcome of the trial in New York but echoed that the UK Government would work with whoever is elected in November.

He told Times Radio: “Obviously these are extraordinary events.”

Pressed about whether the PM should trust the president of Britain’s closest ally if he is a convicted criminal, Mr Stride added: “What I’m absolutely sure of is whatever the outcome of the election, and I very much hope that Rishi is back in No10, that we will have a good and enduring, continuing positive relationship with the United States whoever goes on to be president in November.

“That relationship goes back many decades, has always been solid and has always been to our advantage and to the advantage of America in her leadership of the West.”