Keir Starmer warns Donald Trump against UK tariffs in first Liaison Committee grilling

Sir Keir Starmer has warned Donald Trump against imposing tariffs on the UK, saying he is “not a fan” of protectionist measures.The Prime Minister said he was “alive to the danger of tariffs” and stressed the importance of avoiding them to maintain strong trade relations with the US.During his first appearance in front of the Liaison Committee, Sir Keir was quizzed on how he plans to dissuade the president-elect from pursuing tariffs.Sir Keir said: “I am not going to speculate as to what he is going to do. It won’t come as any surprise to you that I am not a fan of tariffs and therefore we have to make sure that we avoid tariffs.“We have got very good trade with the US as we have got very good traded with other countries around the world. I want to improve on that and as you will know I have had a meeting with president Trump in September in New York, I have had a number of phone calls since including one yesterday.”