Keira Knightley blames Peppa Pig for why she won’t be having more children

Keira Knightley has shared her unconventional reason why she doesn’t want to have any more children.

The Black Doves actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (December 9), where she admitted that she couldn’t handle watching any more episodes of Peppa Pig. The British children’s television show, which began in 2004, depicts cartoon pig Peppa’s day-to-day activities with her mother, father, and brother George.

Knightley explained that her two children — Edie, nine, and Delilah, five, whom she shares with husband James Righton — are currently watching movies made by the animation company Studio Ghibli, which she expressed enjoying more than the shows they watched when they were younger.

“You’re like, ‘Oh this is just lovely after watching seven years of Peppa Pig,” she told the talk show host. “You know that thing where you’re like, ‘Oh, you know they’re so nice. Should we have another one?’ And you think, ‘Oh yeah, I could do the pregnancy. I could even do the birth but I cannot watch anymore Peppa Pig.”

“It’s not gonna happen. There’s no more kids,” she added.

Knightley revealed her children are currently watching films made by Studio Ghibli (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor also mentioned how her eldest daughter gets embarrassed over her actions, which she thought was unexpected for a nine year old.

“It’s really annoying. You know, when they’re teenagers, you think, ‘Yeah, they’re gonna find me embarrassing,’” she told Fallon. “But nine, right? So, she’s having this disco party and I was like, ‘Yay! I get to dance and can get all the girls dancing.’”

However, Edie had other ideas for what her mother should be doing. “‘Mom, you are so embarrassing, just go and stand in the corner,’” Knightley recalled her daughter saying. “It was awful.”

This isn’t the first time the Pride and Prejudice actor has spoken out about her children. Last month, during an interview with theSunday Times, Knightley admitted that she has become more picky with which acting jobs she takes so she can spend as much time as possible with her children. She specifically revealed that she no longer takes jobs abroad.

“I couldn’t go job to job [abroad] now. It wouldn’t be in any way fair on them, and I wouldn’t want to,” Knightley said. “I’ve chosen to have children, I want to bring them up, so I’ve had to take a major step back.”