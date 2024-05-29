Keira Knightley’s Imitation Game character to receive Blue Plaque

Keira Knightley’s character from the Imitation Game will receive a Blue Plaque after a pledge by English Heritage to reward more women.

Joan Clarke, the mathematician who played a key role in decrypting German messages alongside Alan Turing at Bletchley Park, will be honoured with the plaque on Wednesday.

It will be installed at her childhood home of 193 Rosendale Road in West Dulwich, south London.

Clarke worked at the wartime headquarters of the Government Code and Cipher School - now known as GCHQ - and was personally responsible for cracking the code used by the Germans in 1942.

English Heritage said Clarke was “more than Alan Turing’s love interest as portrayed by Keira Knightly” in the 2014 film, which depicted the pair’s engagement despite Turing’s homosexuality. The charity added that Clarke was in fact “a gifted mathematician in her own right”.

The plaque is set to be displayed on Clarke's childhood home in south London - English Heritage

Dr Susan Skedd, the Blue Plaques historian at English Heritage, explained why the charity had chosen her childhood home as the site for the plaque.

“Joan Clarke spent her formative years in this house, during which time she went from being a promising student with a love of mathematics to becoming a remarkable code-breaker at Bletchley Park and later at GCHQ,” Dr Skedd said.

It comes after the charity launched its “plaques for women” campaign in 2016 to encourage the public to put forward more pioneering women from British history.

The charity announced earlier this year that its London Blue Plaques Scheme, which has been running for more than 150 years, will unveil more plaques to individual women in 2024 than any previous year.

Clarke continue to work at GCHQ following the Second World War until 1982

Dr Skedd said: “This year we are particularly pleased to be able to honour so many pioneering women who not only became female ‘firsts’ but who were also at the very pinnacle of achievement in their chosen fields.”

In 1936, Clarke won a scholarship to study maths at Newnham College, Cambridge.

After taking the job at Bletchley Park in 1940, Dr Skedd said she became part of a “brilliant” team of cryptanalysts who decoded “more than a million” German messages.

Under the leadership of Turing, the Hut 8 team developed methods to read all German naval communications, which enabled them to reduce the number of Allied ships destroyed by the German navy from around 100 a month down to only two by November 1941.

‘Pinnacle of achievement in chosen field’

Clarke is credited with deducing that the German Enigma machine’s new fourth rotor used the same cipher as the three-rotor system, allowing her team to continue deciphering communications.

Ahead of the D-Day landings, they decoded weather signals sent by the Germans and supported Allied bombing raids preparing for the invasion on June 6 1944.

Dr Skedd added: “Eighty years ago this week, the work that so enthralled Joan would have been dramatically intensifying, as the Allied forces planned the D-Day invasions.”

Clarke remained at GCHQ after the war as the longest-serving member of Hut 8 and the most senior of the few female cryptanalysts at Bletchley Park.

When she left GCHQ in 1982, she promised to adhere to the Official Secrets Act for the rest of her life. She shared nothing about her post-war work for GCHQ, most of which will remain secret until documents are declassified.