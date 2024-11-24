Keira Knightley: There’s a lot more male bottoms than female ones in today’s sex scenes

Aidan Turner has several sex scenes in the ‘gloriously un-PC romp’ Rivals on Disney+ - SANNE GUALT/DISNEY

Keira Knightley has remarked on a rise in male “bottoms” and a fall in female nudity in modern sex scenes.

The actress also praised the “bonking” in the hit TV adaptation of author Jilly Cooper’s Rivals, calling it “extraordinary”.

Speaking ahead of her upcoming Netflix series Black Doves, Knightley, 39, told The Sunday Times: “I loved every second of it. I thought they were all brilliant.”

In her role as Cecilia Tallis in the 2007 film Atonement, Knightley and co-star James McAvoy took part in a love scene which saw the actors pressed against a bookcase.

Keira Knightly and James McAvoy in 2007 romantic war drama Atonement - ALEX BAILEY

“The most famous sex scene that I’ve done, and the one that worked the best, was in Atonement,” she said. “That was brilliant because it was storyboarded.”

And when asked about on-screen male nudity, she remarked that it was becoming more common.

“It’s really upped. There’s a lot of bottoms. It’s amazing. And, actually, female nudity has gone down quite a lot, which is interesting,” she said.

Knightley’s comments come after she previously said she no longer filmed sex scenes with male directors as it made her feel “very uncomfortable”.

Speaking in 2021, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star said: “If I was making a story that was about that journey of motherhood and body exception I feel like... that would have to be with a female film-maker.

“I don’t have an absolute ban, but I kind of do with men. I don’t want it to be those horrible sex scenes where you’re all greased up and everybody is grunting. I’m not interested in doing that.”

Knightley’s scene with McAvoy was filmed under a male director, Joe Wright. However, she previously said Wright’s meticulous preparation made the sequence comfortable.

Keira Knightly in Netflix thriller Black Doves - NETFLIX

The actress, who has two daughters, also spoke of how she now only takes roles that will not interfere with family life.

In 2021 she backed out of the lead role of the TV drama The Essex Serpent due to childcare commitments. Claire Danes went on to take her place in the 2022 series.

She said: “I couldn’t go job to job [abroad] now. It wouldn’t be in any way fair on them, and I wouldn’t want to. I’ve chosen to have children, I want to bring them up, so I’ve had to take a major step back.”

Black Doves is on Netflix from Dec 5.