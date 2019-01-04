Keith Lemon spoofs Paddy McGuinness's body transformation

From Digital Spy

Paddy McGuinness's recent Instagram activity has been mimicked by his pal Keith Lemon.

The Take Me Out host was showing off his new and improved body to his followers, uploading a before-and-after styled split image onto social media.

But although the two work closely together in the TV industry – most recently on The Keith and Paddy Picture Show – it looks like brutal public banter is still not out of bounds.



Paddy's inspirational post said: "Totally forgot to post this last year! This is a before and after pic from the 4 months of good diet and training I did. I really enjoyed it and definitely could have got leaner but I began to feel a bit to thin [sic].

"I started at 92.7kg and finished at 78.7kg. I got down from around 26% body fat to 12% and went from a 36" waist to a 32"! I'm now somewhere in between these two pics shape wise, probably more to the first one after Chrimmy!

"I still enjoy training but I don't fancy stripping that much fat again. I now weigh 88.2kg with a 33" waist, I feel strong and good at that. #beforeandafter#4months #fitfriday #havingatanhelps#strong #fitat45 #noexcuses#doitforyourself #health"

A mere six hours later, Keith (real name Leigh Francis) hilariously uploaded a similar split image chronicling his "four months of doing nowt".

The 45-year-old wrote: "Totally forgot to post this last year.This a before and after pic of four months of doing nowt, eat just the same shit as always, apart from no bread. Never eat bread! I really enjoyed it but definitely could've got a bit leaner but I cun't be bothered.

"Before I was a waist 34" and still am but I feel fit and strong. @mcguinness.paddy you are an inspiration to me. I’m gonna keep it up!"



Your move, Paddy.

