Keith Urban Covers Ariana Grande's 'We Can't Be Friends' After Comparing the Song to 'Audible Heroin'

Grande approved Urban's cover of her latest 'Eternal Sunshine' single, writing on Instagram, "this is so beautiful"

Ariana Grande can count Keith Urban as a fan.

After Urban referred to Grande's "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" as his "current obsession" in a PEOPLW interview earlier this month, the 56-year-old country star covered the Eternal Sunshine single in a recent concert and shared a video to Instagram on May 14.

"This song is audible heroin," wrote Urban, referencing a quote from his recent PEOPLE interview in the post's caption, alongside the clip of him strumming an acoustic guitar as he sang the No. 1 hit.

His version of the pop song caught Grande's attention, as she liked the post and commented, "this is so beautiful 🥹 & thank youuuuu !"

Earlier this month, Urban raved about "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" while speaking to PEOPLE to promote his recent single, “Go Home W U” featuring Lainey Wilson, and upcoming 10-show Las Vegas residency, dubbed “High,” at Fontainebleau’s BleuLive Theater.

"I don't know what is going on with that song, but I cannot stop playing it. It's like audible heroin. Literally, I have to have another hit," he said of Grande's dance-pop track. "I play that thing over and over and over."

The Wicked star performed "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" at the Met Gala in New York City on May 6, where Urban was in attendance alongside his wife, actress Nicole Kidman.

Elsewhere in the recent PEOPLE interview, Urban said Grande's song contains "some real celestial magic," before declaring, "That's my absolute current obsession song right now."

"We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" marks the second single off Grande's Eternal Sunshine. The album marks her first since splitting from ex-husband Dalton Gomez and getting together with her current boyfriend, Ethan Slater.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Ariana Grande at the Met Gala in New York City on May 6, 2024

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe ahead of the album's April release, Grande spoke about what the song represents within the project's larger narrative.

"It fits the concept, I think, in a different way for me than I think it does for most of my friends and most of my family and people have listened," she said. "They all sort of interpret it a little bit differently, which I love about that song, because I think it can be applied to any kind of relationship, really — especially when you see the video."

Released ahead of the album in March, the single's music video reenacts the plot of the film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. "I think you’ll understand the importance of it, especially being the second single as well," she teased at the time. "The video that we made for ‘We Can’t Be Friends’ really, to me, is the album in a video."

