Keith Urban Serves Up Barbecue at Alabama Buc-ee's

Country music star Keith Urban was seen serving up barbecue at a Buc-ee’s travel center in Athens, Alabama, on Friday, August 16, ahead of a surprise free concert.

Urban announced the short-notice popup concert just three hours before it was due to kick off at 8 pm local time on Friday in the parking lot of the popular gas station chain.

Video filmed by Stephanie Greene shows Urban behind the hot food counter chopping up barbecue for fans and customers. Credit: Stephanie Greene via Storyful

