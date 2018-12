"Much as you would at a home, you want to create a sense of arrival," says Williams. It's a feat the firm accomplished by way of tall date palms that direct visitors into the Plaza. One of the less pretty—though most important aspects was the traffic flow, which Nievera Williams worked with a traffic engineer to optimize. Though things have smoothed over by now, initially it was a tricky transition: "For a few months, I’d drive by and you’d see tire tracks over those plants where the driveway used to be," Williams recalls. "People were so used to the old layout!"