Keke Palmer Crowns Her Son Leo, 20 Months, 'Heir of the Throne' in Impressive “Game of Thrones” Halloween Costume

The star welcomed her son Leo in February 2023 with ex Darius Jackson

Sara Jaye/Getty Keke Palmer and son Leo

Keke Palmer is celebrating the spooky season with her little one.

On Thursday, Oct. 31, the Emmy award winner, 30, showed off her Game of Thrones-inspired Halloween costume with her 20-month-old son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton on Instagram. The mother-son duo pose on the Iron Throne while dressed as Queen Cersei Lannister and her son King Joffrey I Baratheon from the hit series.

"I, Cersei Lannister, introduce YOU to the heir of the throne!" the proud mom wrote in her caption. "And he will absolutely OFF w/ your head. 🤣♥️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sara Jaye/Getty Keke Palmer and her son Leo celebrate National Pancake Day in matching limited-edition Holiday Inn Express x Mr. Eatwell pancakesuits on September 18, 2024 in New York City. Mother and son shared a plate of pancakes at the hotels Chelsea location.

Related: Keke Palmer’s 16-Month-Old Son Leo Adorably Cheered Her on as She Prepped for Her BET Awards Performance

From major tech events to BET Awards rehearsal, Leo sticks by his mom's side. “I try to bring him every-single-where I go,” the Nope star told PEOPLE. “It's the funnest [sic] to me.”

The toddler is more than just a companion though, she clarified: “He also is engaged.”

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

At a reception the day before the event, Palmer recalled, “We’re walking in, we're seeing the party go on, and I just go over there and I'm like, ‘Son, why are you kinda smooth with the execs?’"

"He is literally smiling, waving at them, trying to be talkative. I'm like, ‘Son, what is going on?’ " she said. "So it was just so funny. It's so funny to see him and how he responds to me in the workplace.”