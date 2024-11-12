Keke Palmer Recalls How Ryan Murphy ‘Ripped’ Into Her on “Scream Queens” Set

“It was kind of like I was in the dean’s office,” the actress recalls in her forthcoming memoir

Taylor Hill/getty (2) Keke Palmer; Ryan Murphy

Keke Palmer remembers getting reprimanded by Ryan Murphy on the set of Scream Queens.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Sunday, Nov. 10, the Nope actress, 31, discussed a few topics from her upcoming memoir Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative, which will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Palmer, who starred as Zayday Williams in Scream Queens for two seasons in 2015 and 2016, recalled missing work due to a scheduling mishap — and how the show’s co-creator, 59, wasn’t too happy about it.

Hilary Gayle/Fox Keke Palmer in "Scream Queens" in 2015

“It was kind of like I was in the dean’s office,” she said, alleging that Murphy “ripped” into her for missing a day of filming.

“He was like, ‘I’ve never seen you behave like this. I can’t believe that you, out of all people, would do something like this,' ” she added.

According to Palmer, she was originally off on the day she missed, but production later changed the schedule, and she chose to honor a prior commitment rather than move things around for the new shoot date.

The Nickelodeon alum thought she and Murphy had moved past their issue until days later, an unnamed cast member made her think otherwise.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews Keke Palmer

“I said, ‘Ryan talked to me and I guess he’s cool, it’s fine,’ and she was like, ‘It’s bad,' ” Palmer continued, feeling as though her costar may have been “trying to make” her “scared, which was a little irritating.”

Knowing that Murphy was a busy man and likely just concerned with his business dealings running smoothly, Palmer wrote in her book that she hoped speaking up for herself and honoring her prior commitment made the American Horror Story co-creator view her “as a business” also.

Still, she said things were not all good on set — referring to a time when a white costar she only identified in her memoir as “Brenda” allegedly made a racist remark to her while Scream Queens was filming.

Photo: Steve Dietl © Fox L-R: Abigail Breslin, Skyler Samuels and Keke Palmer in 'Scream Queens'.

Brenda and another unnamed cast member had a disagreement, and Palmer claims to have tried to resolve their differences by suggesting that they “have fun and respect each other.”

“‘Keke, literally, just don’t. Who do you think you are? Martin f------ Luther King?’ ” Brenda allegedly replied.

In her memoir, Palmer writes, according to the outlet, “It was such a weighted thing that she said, but I didn’t allow that weight to be projected on me, because I know who I am. I’m not no victim. That’s not my storyline, sweetie. I don’t care what her ass said. If I allow what she said to cripple me, then she would.”

Scream Queens was a horror comedy series that also starred Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin and Niecy Nash. Nick Jonas and Ariana Grande were also featured in guest roles.

A rep for Murphy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

