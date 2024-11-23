Keke Palmer Says Ice Cube Warned Her About Men in Hollywood: 'Don’t Let Them Take Advantage of You'

"I always remember that, and I was always so grateful to him for that," said Palmer about the advice the rapper gave her

Keke Palmer will forever remember one piece of advice she got from her former costar, Ice Cube.

On the Wednesday, Nov. 20 edition of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, Palmer, now 31, recalled the advice she got from the rapper, 55, when she starred alongside him in the 2008 sports comedy The Longshots.

"He didn't say too much — a man of few words. But very nice, and one day they were like, ‘Ice Cube wants to speak to you,' and I'm like, 'Okay …' " recalled Palmer.

Bennett Tracy/Dimension/Cube Vision/Kobal/Shutterstock Ice Cube and Keke Palmer in 2008's 'The Longshots'

The actress said she was called into a room where the performer was with a group of bodyguards as he offered her advice about men in Hollywood.



"He's like, 'I just want to tell you, Keke. You’re a beautiful young lady, and I see how kind you are and how nice you are to everybody on the set. But I want you to know you’re growing into a young woman, and a lot of times the way that people see you — the way that these men see you on set — it's not the way that you see yourself,' " Palmer recalled Ice Cube telling her.

The Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative author said that the musician told her to "protect yourself, be careful and don’t let them take advantage of you. Know who you are and know what you have so people can't use it against you."

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Ice Cube attends the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game Welcome Party hosted by Vernon Davis on August 18, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia

While she admits she "didn't understand," his message being that she was "like 14" at the time, she said it was something that "stuck with me."

"And it was so important, I think, for him to say something like that to me," said Palmer. "He's a father. He's someone who has seen a lot in this industry, especially with young entertainers. I always remember that, and I was always so grateful to him for that. I haven’t seen him since, but I would love to tell him that really stuck with me all these years and thank you for reminding me."

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Keke Palmer attends as Amazon debuts Inaugural Upfront Presentation at Pier 36 on May 14, 2024 in New York City

In a recent conversation with PEOPLE, Palmer said she was open to dating again following her "unhealthy" relationship with her ex, Darius Jackson, with whom she shares a son, Leo, born in February 2023.



"I don't know how to say it or think of it at this time in my life, but I do feel fabulous. I do feel hot. I do feel everything. I live for the compliments. I love to be sought after. I love to be pursued, but I don't know if I really care that much," said Palmer.