Keke Palmer Says“ Scream Queens” Costar Who Compared Her to Martin Luther King Jr. Still Hasn't Apologized

"She knows what she did," said Palmer, who revealed her costar had been in touch and reached out when she released her book 'Master of Me' in November

Keke Palmer is still waiting on a long-overdue apology.

The actress, 31, starred in both seasons of Ryan Murphy's Scream Queens and was open about how the experience was less than comfortable in her November book, Master of Me. But, even after revealing one of the racist encounters she had with an unnamed costar, Palmer said she's yet to hear an apology.

In her book, Palmer detailed how a white costar of hers, who she called "Brenda," once asked her, "Who do you think you are? Martin f---ing Luther King?" after she tried to help resolve an argument with another cast member.

"It was such a weighted thing that she said, but I didn’t allow that weight to be projected on me, because I know who I am," Palmer told the Los Angeles Times of the interaction. "I’m not no victim. That’s not my storyline, sweetie. I don’t care what her a-- said. If I allow what she said to cripple me, then she would."

Now, Palmer has revealed that the costar who made the racist remark still has not apologized — though she has been in touch.

The One of Them Days star told The Cut that her former costar sent her a DM on Instagram to congratulate her on the release of Master of Me, which ironically coincided with a lot of tabloid coverage of their alleged dispute.

FOX Image Collection via Getty Abigail Breslin, Skyler Samuels and Keke Palmer in 'Scream Queens'

"I was like, ‘Hey, thanks, it feels good,’” Palmer said of how she responded to the DM. In her words, her former costar was "just checking the temperature."

"She knows what she did," Palmer added.

Palmer starred in the comedy series from 2015 to 2016 alongside Emma Roberts, Lea Michele, Jamie Lee Curtis, Abigail Breslin and Billie Lourd. The racist comment was not the only controversial incident she's talked about from her time on the show.

In her book, she detailed co-creator Murphy getting "really angry" with her after previously agreed-upon time off interfered with filming. "He ripped into me and I took it," she wrote, per the The Cut.



FOX Image Collection via Getty Lea Michele, Skyler Samuels, Oliver Hudson, Keke Palmer, Breezy Eslin and Jamie Lee Curtis in 'Scream Queens'

Following the book's release, Palmer told the outlet she has not heard from Murphy since, at least "not directly."

"I definitely think that he thought that I could have been attacking him or trying to shame him or send the mobs after him. But the point of my bringing up Ryan Murphy wasn't 'F--- Ryan Murphy, he ain't s---,'" she said of her rationale behind including the encounter in the book.

"It was, 'Look, I did what I had to do for me, and it caused me an issue with one of the most popular and successful men in the industry, and sometimes getting to your personal success may cost you to do the same thing.'"

Murphy has not commented on Palmer's allegations and his rep did not return PEOPLE's request for comment.



Scream Queens can be streamed on Apple TV+.



