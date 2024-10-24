Keke Palmer and SZA Need Rent Money ASAP in Hilarious Trailer for Buddy Comedy “One of Them Days”

SZA makes her movie debut alongside a cast that includes Keke Palmer, Maude Apatow, Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James and Katt Williams

Keke Palmer and SZA's new buddy comedy is almost here.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, Sony Pictures debuted the first trailer for One of Them Days, a comedy in which Palmer, 31, and SZA, 34, costar as best friends and roommates in Los Angeles who must come up with rent money after one of their boyfriends takes their cash.

"When they discover Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money, the duo finds themselves going to extremes in a comical race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact," teases a synopsis.



The movie also stars Maude Apatow, Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James and Katt Williams in supporting roles.

Issa Rae produced the movie, while both Keke and her mother Sharon Palmer are credited as executive producers. Lawrence Lamont directed the film, while Syreeta Singleton wrote its screenplay; both previously collaborated with Rae, 39, on her Max comedy series Rap Sh!t.

Sony Pictures Entertainment One of Them Days poster

One of Them Days marks SZA's acting debut. The singer recently shared on social media that she was taking a break from performing, writing on X, "Finally bout to get my life together thank u God."

Sony Pictures Entertainment Keke Palmer and SZA in One of Them Days

News that Palmer, SZA and Rae were teaming up to make a movie together first broke in April, shortly after SZA won best progressive R&B album, best pop duo/group performance and best R&B song at the 2024 Grammy Awards in February; she led all nominees with eight nominations at the awards show.

Though the new movie will mark SZA's feature-length movie debut, she previously appeared in a 2020 episode of Rae's HBO series Insecure. In 2019, SZA received an Oscar nomination for her work on the song "All the Stars," which appeared in the 2018 movie Black Panther.

Palmer last starred in a major movie in Jordan Peele's 2022 film Nope. In 2024, she also appeared in Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Now: A Love Story and released her directorial debut short film Big Boss, as well as an album of the same title, back in 2023.



One of Them Days is in theaters Jan. 24.



