Kel Mitchell Recalls “Big Argument” On Nickelodeon’s ‘All That’ Set Where Dan Schneider Was “Yelling All This Wild Stuff”

Kel Mitchell is looking back to his days on All That and recalls an incident he had with Dan Schneider.

The actor revealed that Schneider yelled at him in a closet when he was a teenager. Mitchell’s comments come after the ID docuseries Quiet On Set, in which former Nickelodeon stars recall their experience working with Schneider.

While appearing on the Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast, Mitchell said “the vibe of the show started to change a little bit,” when Schneider took over All That from creator Brian Robbins.

“They left us with the head writer, Dan Schneider. So he’s writing, and me and him kind of bump heads a little bit,” Mitchell said. “I remember me and Dan had a big argument on set. He was like, ‘Let’s go over here to this room right here, in this closet.’ He closed the door and he just took off, you know, just yelling all this wild stuff.”

He continued, “Being an adult at this point, I had a decision to make, you know what I mean? I was just like, okay, either we [are] going to fight or either I’m going to leave. And so that’s what I did. I left the situation.”

Mitchell’s Good Burger co-star, Kenan Thompson, recently addressed the docuseries while appearing on The Tamron Hall Show.

“It’s tough. It’s a tough subject, you know?” Thompson said. “It’s tough for me because I can’t really speak on things that I never witnessed, you know what I’m saying? Because all these things happened after I left, basically.”

He continued, “Dan wasn’t really on Kenan & Kel like that. I mean, he got a ‘created by’ credit, but it was a different showrunner, so our worlds wasn’t really overly overlapping like that outside of All That, necessarily. And then all of that negativity kinda started happening outside of our tenure there, you know what I mean? So I wasn’t really aware of a lot of it.”

The SNL star did express his sympathy for the victims and said the docuseries was “tough to watch because I have fond memories of that place and I have fond memories of my costars and stuff like that. So to hear that they’ve gone through terrible things like that is really tough. It’s supposed to be a safe place for kids. And to hear all about that is just like, ‘How dare you?’”

Deadline has reached out to Schneider’s representatives for comment.

