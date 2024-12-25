The Kelces Crapping On 'Love Actually' Is The Christmas Gift You Need Right Now

Jason Kelce recently led the charge to Grinch all over “Love Actually,” the 2003 ensemble holiday movie that has become a modern Christmas classic. (Watch the video below.)

On Tuesday’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast he hosts with Travis Kelce, the Yuletide tale about several romances received a few choice brickbats from the football hero siblings.

“‘Love Actually’ might be the worst Christmas movie I’ve ever seen,” Jason Kelce said. “I don’t even know that it’s up for debate.”

Opined his younger brother, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end: “I didn’t feel Christmas at all during the movie. ... I didn’t understand how much it really tied into Christmas.” Despite that, Travis Kelce said he found the film enjoyable. (A prudent move, considering that his girlfriend, singer Taylor Swift, once said it was her favorite movie.)

Jason Kelce, the retired Philadelphia Eagles center, said the film has “the worst family values of all time tied into Christmas,” noting that one arc had a woman cheating on her boyfriend (Colin Firth) with his brother.

He also took issue with Firth’s character then finding love with a Portuguese housekeeper (Lúcia Moniz) despite a huge language barrier.

“These people fall in love with each other without being able to talk. What the fuck are we talking about?” he said. “It was terribly unbelievable. ... I prefer more of the Shakespearean love where they actually communicate and there’s some romantic interaction.”

His wife, podcaster Kylie Kelce, who had declared the film “one of my favorite movies, period,” noted sarcastically of her husband, “He’s an advocate for communication.”

“He wouldn’t know romance if it smacked him square in the face,” she sniped.

Fast-forward to 8:58 for the critical breakdown:

For those who might need to get up to speed on the movie, here’s a taste from the trailer:

