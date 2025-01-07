Keller Fornes Dies: Great American Family’s ‘County Rescue’ Actor Was 32

Actor, writer, director Keller Fornes, who portrayed Griffin in Great American Family’s County Rescue series, has died. Fornes passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Eastland, Texas, according to an obituary published by Lacy Funeral Home. A cause of death was not disclosed. He was 32.

“We at Great American Media are deeply saddened by the passing of Keller Fornes,” said Great American Family in a statement on Instagram. “He was a special person and talent as an actor, writer, and director as well as a singer and musician. His energy and enthusiasm lifted all he worked with here at Great American Media and the cast and crew of County Rescue. Our prayers are with his family and all those he touched.”

County Rescue was scheduled to begin production this month on its second season, Great American Media announced in July.

The drama series centers around the unique challenges that EMTs and paramedics face on both their personal and professional journeys. The cast also includes Julia Reilly, Riley Hough, Percy Bell, Kristin Wollett, Brett Varvel, Stacey Patino, Tim Ross, Angel Luis, and Curtia Torbert.

Fornes additional TV credits include guest star appearances in NBC’s Found, Nat Geo’s Genius: MLK/X and AMC’s The Walking Dead. He also appeared in Ava DuVernay’s 2023 film Origin, as well as the films The Secrets She Keeps and Project ISISX, among others.

