Keller ISD Athletics promotes Timber Creek football’s defensive coordinator to head coach

Keller ISD Athletics announced Austin Kaehn’s promotion to Keller Timber Creek’s vacant head coaching position on Friday, and he will also serve as the boys athletic coordinator.

We would like to introduce Coach Austin Kaehn as our new Keller Timber Creek HS Head Football Coach and Boys Athetlics Cordinator. #TCOD pic.twitter.com/oJm6gDjrOf — Keller ISD Athletics (@KISDAthletics) March 22, 2024

The head coaching position opened on Feb. 15 when Marshall Williams resigned the post to join Todd Dodge’s staff at Lucas Lovejoy. After 36 days of searching, Keller ISD found its next head coach at Timber Creek high school.

Kaehn was a defensive coordinator and an inside linebackers coach for Timber Creek in the 2023 season.

Timber Creek had a solid season last year, posting a 7-4 record in district 4-6A while playing two of the best teams in the area: Southlake Carroll and Byron Nelson.

Carson Porter, a quarterback that threw for nearly 2,000 yards in his junior season, voiced his support of the hire on X.

“Thr man for the job!” Porter wrote. “Love this guy, so excited to learn and progress under his leadership. TCOD!”

Kaehn was hired at Timber Creek in 2021 following a stint with Hebron High School.

In 2024, Timber Creek will reside in district 4-6A after staying put during the UIL realignment. The Falcons will face Euless Trinity, Hurst L.D. Bell, Keller, Keller Central, Haslet Eaton, Byron Nelson and Southlake Carroll in district play.