Kelly Ayotte wins New Hampshire governor's race

Kelly Ayotte, Republican candidate for governor of New Hampshire and a former U.S. senator, greets supporters at McLaughlin Middle School in Manchester Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Former Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte secured the New Hampshire governor’s seat Tuesday over former Manchester Mayor Democrat Joyce Craig.

“Thank you, New Hampshire! Ready to hit the ground running to keep our wonderful state safe, prosperous and free. Let’s get to work!” Ayotte posted on X.

Craig conceded the gubernatorial race.

“While tonight isn't the result we wanted, I'm proud of our campaign and the issues that we focused on,” Craig said. “I love this state, and I love Manchester, and I want to thank all of you again, all of you for working to make sure that we make New Hampshire a stronger place.”

The win comes after a hard-fought campaign that often became personal. Abortion was a top issue in the race, with both candidates releasing ads describing miscarriages. Craig heavily criticized Ayotte’s anti-abortion record in Congress, spurring Ayotte to produce multiple ads saying that she would not change New Hampshire’s 24-week abortion law.

Ayotte was challenged during her campaign because of her tumultuous relationship with former President Donald Trump. In 2016, many believe her reversal of her endorsement of Trump is what caused her to lose reelection for Senate to Sen. Maggie Hassan. While Ayotte endorsed Trump this year, she largely attempted to distance herself from the former president.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Kelly Ayotte wins New Hampshire governor race