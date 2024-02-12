Kelly Brook shares secret to happy relationship with husband Jeremy Parisi – and it's simpler than you think

Kelly Brook and Jeremy Parisi enjoying a walk on her birthday (Instagram)

When it comes to keeping the romance alive with husband Jeremy Parisi, Kelly Brook's secret is simple.

"We have candlelit dinners most nights," the 44-year-old model and radio host tells HELLO!.

"We recently moved house and we have an actual grown-up dining room for the first time. We like to light the candles, sit opposite each other and eat and talk – no phones in the room."

Sharing an intimate homecooked supper by candlelight is, Kelly reckons, one of the secrets to a happy relationship – and it's exactly how the couple plan to celebrate Valentine's Day. "We both agreed that we want to stay in and cook a nice meal. I'm very easily pleased – as long as my dog Teddy gets me a Valentine's Day card, I'm happy," she laughs.

Eighteen months after their fairytale wedding in the picturesque town of Arpino in southern Italy, where Jeremy's family is from, married life has been even better than Kelly anticipated.

Keeping up with Kelly

"Before we got married, people were like: 'It's only a day.' But now I've realised it's a whole chapter of your life. You have a year of planning, then we had a whole week of celebrations in Italy, then, when we came back, we were waiting for our wedding pictures to come through and then the video. I wish we'd done it sooner. My advice to anyone is don't wait – go for it!"

Jeremy and Kelly on his farm in Italy (Instagram)

With a happy married life and her job presenting on Heart Radio, Kelly is in the prime of life. She also credits her weight and wellness journey with meal replacement brand SlimFast, for whom she has been an ambassador since 2018, with giving her a new lease of life.

"As a model, it can feel like you're over the hill at 35, but it shouldn't be like that. There are so many amazing role models out there, like Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek and Jennifer Aniston, who have redefined what being 50 looks like. I thought: 'Well, hang on a minute, if I can get to 50 and look even a little bit as good as that, it's a great thing.'

"It's not just about being a certain size, it's about your skin glowing and having energy. SlimFast starts with your body and mindset and that spills over into your whole lifestyle: how you approach your job, how you feel in your relationships. If you feel sexy in your body, you're going to be a much better partner."

Kelly has been discussing her wellness journey with fellow ambassador and rapper Big Narstie for a one-off podcast called Life Gains. In the fun episode, the duo talk about their own motivations and experiences with SlimFast and the power of a shifting from a can't do attitude to a can-do mindset, to achieve personal weight and wellness goals.

"It's about smashing those life goals – we want to encourage people to be the best versions of themselves," Kelly says.

"SlimFast starts with your body and mindset and that spills over into your whole lifestyle," she said (SlimFast)

Life Gains, in partnership with SlimFast, is available on Spotify and YouTube from Thursday 15 February.

