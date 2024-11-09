Kelly Clarkson Has a 'Christmas Room' in Her House — Which She Says She Keeps Decorated All Year Long

"We literally will go in there and dance throughout the day and just put Christmas songs on," the singer said during the Nov. 4 episode of her talk show

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Kelly Clarkson in June 2024.

Kelly Clarkson is all about celebrating Christmas 365 days a year!

During the Nov. 4 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer, 42, spoke with Robin Wright about her love of Christmas, as well as when it's appropriate to start celebrating the most wonderful time of the year.

As she and Wright, 58, agreed that the first day of November is "the marker" for ringing in the holiday season, Clarkson told the Here star, "I have a Christmas room."

Detailing that the room is "too large," Clarkson said she and her two kids — daughter River Rose, 10, and son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 8 — initially wondered what they would utilize the space for, and then Christmas came around.

"I decorated it the first year for Christmas, and then I was like, 'That was a lot of work. We'll shut the doors until [next] Christmas," the 'Stronger' singer said with a laugh. "So we have a whole room, but we literally will go in there and dance throughout the day and just put Christmas songs on."

Clarkson is a huge lover of the holiday season and has released two Christmas albums — 2021’s When Christmas Comes Around and 2013’s Wrapped in Red.



Back in September, the star released a new holiday-themed tune, "You For Christmas," which she worked on with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

In a Sept. 23 Instagram post, Clarkson celebrated the song, writing, "Christmas in September? 👀 …..okay🎅🏼 My new holiday single “You For Christmas” is out this Friday, September 27! Thank you @IamMarkRonson and @wyattish for such an incredible collab! I can’t wait for y’all to hear it. Pre-save link in bio #YouForChristmas."

Next month, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, Clarkson will return to host NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center holiday special for the second year in a row. The program will feature the annual tree-lighting ceremony and various musical performances.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays on NBC (check local listings).

