Kelly Clarkson Has Perfect Reaction to Beating Blake Shelton on 'The Voice' (Exclusive)

Brynn Cartelli's victory on The Voice on Tuesday wasn't just a big win for her, but for her coach Kelly Clarkson as well.

The first-time Voice coach came out victorious after a season-long battle with reigning champ Blake Shelton, who has been the winning coach six times over the last 14 seasons -- and the singer isn't going to let him forget about it.

In accordance with a side bet made by Clarkson and Shelton earlier this year, the country crooner has to now address the songstress as "Queen Kelly Clarkson." However, it seems that he has yet to uphold his end.

"Don't think I'm not waiting," Clarkson told ET after Tuesday's show. "I haven't checked my phone but I'm a hold him to it."

While she admits that Shelton has until next season to start addressing her by the regal title, Clarkson isn't holding out much hope that he'll actually come through.

"He ain't even gonna say it," she said, laughing. "He ain't gonna follow through."

While it was a hard-fought season, when it got down to Tuesday's Top Two, Shelton wasn't even in contention to be the season's winning coach.

Cartelli ended up going head-to-head with Britton Buchanan, coached by Alicia Keys, making this the first time in the history of The Voice that both contestants in the Top Two had female coaches. It was also the first time that neither Shelton or fellow coach Adam Levine had contestants in the Top Two.

"It was one of those things where we were like, regardless [of what happens], a female is walking out of here a winner," Clarkson recalled. "It was really Alicia and I's goal just to beat the cowboys. So, success!"

Clarkson is going to get another chance to face off against Shelton and Levine during the next season of The Voice, and this time she's representing the show's epic girl power alongside returning coach Jennifer Hudson.

For more on Clarkson and Shelton's adorable side bet earlier this season, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Voice' Crowns Season 14 Champion -- Find Out Who Won!

Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson Returning to 'The Voice' for Season 15

Kelly Clarkson 'Would Love to' Do Another Season of 'The Voice'

Related Articles: