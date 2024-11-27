Kelly Clarkson Performs Dreamy Rock Cover of Taylor Swift’s 'Lavender Haze' for Kellyoke: Watch

Clarkson previously covered Swift's "Clean" in 2023

Kelly Clarkson just wants to stay in that lavender haze.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the American Idol winner, 42, sang Taylor Swift's Midnights opening track "Lavender Haze" during the Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The synth-heavy 2022 track, which was produced by Jack Antonoff, had a dreamy rock feel to it on Clarkson and her house band Y'all's cover.

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal; John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Kelly Clarkson; Taylor Swift

Fans loved Clarkson's take on Swift's song, calling it "funky and cool" in the comments section of the video of YouTube and clamoring for more.

"In another universe, this would definitely be an amazing Kelly Clarkson original," one person commented. "I really want more Taylor covers. Kelly is fantastic as always! 😊," another added.

Others called for Clarkson to go on her own Eras Tour, similar to the one Swift, 34, is currently wrapping up. "I need a Kelly Clarkson eras tour. Sing your hits girl!" one fan wrote. "AND throw some covers in too please!!!"



Clarkson previously covered Swift's emotional 1989 track "Clean" for Kellyoke in April 2023.

The powerhouse singers are friends and support one another. The "Breakaway" hitmaker told Swift in July 2019 to re-record her songs following the drama surrounding Scooter Braun purchasing Swift's music catalog.

"@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time.

Clarkson added: "I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼‍♀️." She later revealed she got the idea from her former mother-in-law Reba McEntire.



Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Kelly Clarkson and Taylor Swift in 2019

Swift wound up recording a series of "Taylor's Version" albums, claiming her masters as her own and adding unreleased Vault Tracks as well.

Clarkson, meanwhile, has considered re-recording her own music — but with different goals in mind. "I don't really want to re-record to own it. Some things I do want to kind of re-record because I think I'm better with age, vocally," she told PEOPLE in November 2023.

One example she mentioned was the 2003 song "Miss Independent." "It's just, young Kelly is so fresh, right? And it's not good. It's green."