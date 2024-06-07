Kelly Clarkson Pops in Hot Pink at the 2024 Daytime Emmys to Celebrate Talk Show Nominations

The musician is nominated for outstanding daytime talk series host for 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Gilbert Flores/getty

Kelly Clarkson arrived at the 2024 Daytime Emmys to celebrate her nominations in style.

On Friday, June 7 The Kelly Clarkson Show host and American Idol alum, 42, hit the red carpet at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles for the Daytime Emmys, where her talk show is up for a number of awards, including outstanding daytime talk series. She is also set to present an award later in the evening.

On the red carpet, Clarkson popped in a hot pink gown featuring a strong-shoulder design with draped sleeves.

To complete her look, she accessorized with statement earrings and a voluminous updo.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Kelly Clarkson at the 2024 Daytime Emmys

Earlier this year, Clarkson hit the red carpet at another prestigious award ceremony — the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Attending the ceremony in February in support of her best pop vocal album nomination for chemistry — her highly-praised album written about her divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock — the singer opted for a classic, Old Hollywood-inspired look, wearing a custom Jason Wu Collection sculpted crepe gown in porcelain white with an off-the-shoulder silhouette.

She completed her look a with a matching white clutch and romantic curls to round out the glamorous aesthetic. Clarkson was also dripping in diamonds from Jared Atelier worth more than $200,000.

Her son Remington, 7, accompanied her as her date for the evening.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Kelly Clarkson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards.

In February last year, The Voice coach took on hosting duties for the the NFL Honors award show, where she sported a Dallas Cowboys-inspired dress, representing her hometown team.

Clarkson took the stage to host the awards wearing a dark navy blue and white 88 jersey, which is a famous number in Cowboys history, according to ESPN.



Cooper Neill/Getty Images Kelly Clarkson poses for a photo while wearing a Dallas Cowboy dress during NFL Honors

The "Stronger" singer is set to defend her title as outstanding daytime talk series host. After taking home the same award at the 2023 Daytime Emmys (although she did not attend in person), Clarkson is up against Tamron Hall, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa for Live with Kelly and Mark, and the many hosts of The View and The Talk.

Other nominations for The Kelly Clarkson Show this year include outstanding technical direction, lighting direction and directing team for a multiple camera daytime non-fiction program. Since her talk show premiered in 2019, Clarkson has won seven Daytime Emmy awards.

The 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards airs live on Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

