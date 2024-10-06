Kelly Monaco Breaks Silence on General Hospital Exit After 21 Years: ‘Still Doesn’t Make Any Sense’

Kelly Monaco is speaking out about her General Hospital exit.

The actress, who is leaving the ABC daytime soap after 21 years as Sam McCall, addressed her departure in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“Last scene with the Davis girls,” she captioned a behind-the-scenes photo. “Still doesn’t make any sense to me.”

General Hospital fans first met Sam on Oct. 1, 2003, having previously seen Monaco as Livvie Locke on the short-lived General Hospital spinoff Port Charles. Lindsay Hartley briefly filled in for Monaco in 2020, 2022 and 2024.

Monaco’s work on General Hospital earned her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2006. She was previously nominated in the supporting category in 2003 for playing Livvie on Port Charles.

The General Hospital cast has experienced quite a few significant comings and goings in the past few months, beginning in April with TVLine’s exclusive report that Nicholas Alexander Chavez wasn’t returning to the role of Spencer. In June, Michael Easton announced his surprising (and very sudden) exit as Hamilton Finn, a role he played for 10 years. His departure was soon followed by the returns of Rick Hearst as Rick Lansing and Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer, both in August. Still to come, the ABC soap is welcoming back Emma Samms as Holly Sutton this fall.

