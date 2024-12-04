Kelly Osbourne Posts Adorable Throwback Birthday Tribute to ‘Dadda’ Ozzy

"When I think about people that I am proud of no one tops you Dadda," the television personality wrote on Instagram"

Kelly Osbourne is one proud daughter.

The television personality, 40, celebrated her dad Ozzy Osbourne's 76th birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 3, by posting a sweet throwback photo of the two on Instagram.

In the adorable picture, a young blonde Kelly is wrapped in her father's arms, gently grabbing onto his shoulder as he holds her tightly.

Kelly captioned the post, "When I think about people that I am proud of no one tops you Dadda. I love you more than words can describe. Happy birthday to the price [sic] of darkness!!!"

The Black Sabbath singer also received a birthday shoutout from his son, Jack Osbourne, who shared an Instagram photo of the two smiling as they lay casually on a bed.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE BOSS 👊," Jack, 39 captioned the post. Ozzy shares Kelly and Jack along with Aimee Osbourne, 41, with wife Sharon Osbourne. He is also a parent to Jessica and Louis, whom he shares with his first wife, Thelma Riley.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage (L-R) Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne

Sharon, 72, celebrated her husband on his special day by sharing a sweet Instagram photo of him pouring himself a cup of tea.

"Happy Birthday to my whole ♥️," she wrote in the caption.

The rocker has taken time to focus on his health and mobility due to ongoing health issues, including his 2003 Parkinson's diagnosis and his fourth spinal surgery in September 2023.

Sharon spoke about how his health impacted their family in the 2022 TV documentary Paxman: Putting Up with Parkinson's.

"The positive thing is with the family we spend so much more time together and I just love my husband more than I did three years ago," she said at the time.

His musical talents, however, continue to inspire new generations. In April, the performer was nominated into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2024. While it was his second induction, it was the first time Ozzy joined the organization as a solo artist.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Ozzy Osbourne attends the Ozzy Osbourne Album Special on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard Channel at at SiriusXM Studios on July 29, 2022

During the induction ceremony in October, he thanked his family during his acceptance speech.

"I’ve got to say one thing for a guy by the name of Randy Rhoads. If I'd hadn't have met Randy Rhoads, I don’t think I’d be sitting here now. And more so more than that, my wife Sharon. Saved my life. And my grandbabies and my babies. I love them all," he said, per Rolling Stone.

