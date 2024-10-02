Kelly Ripa Celebrates 54th Birthday with Fudgie the Whale Cake: 'Only Reason I Agree to Turn Older Every Year'

The star's husband, Mark Consuelos, presented her with the sweet treat, noting that "no birthday would be complete" without it

ABC Kelly Ripa (left) and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa isn’t celebrating another year around the sun without her favorite treat!

The Live with Kelly and Mark show host, who celebrated her 54th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 2, was surprised with Carvel’s signature ice cream cake — which has come to be a tradition for the star.

“No birthday would be complete without your favorite annual Fudgie the Whale from Caravel,” her husband and cohost Mark Consuelos said as he presented her the treat to her on air.

“Thank you Carvel! Thank you for inventing Fudgie the Whale, which is the only reason I agree to turn older every year,” Ripa shared in response.

ABC Kelly Ripa's 54th birthday cake on 'Live with Kelly and Mark'

“This is so nice,” she added. “Thank you all for making my birthday so special. Happy birthday to all of you, my fellow Libras!”

Consuelos noted that their niece Maddy’s birthday was also “today,” prompting Ripa to joke that Maddy’s was the “only birthday we really celebrate” after wishing her a happy birthday.

This is the second time in a row the couple, who share daughter, Lola, 22, and sons Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20, celebrated Ripa’s birthday together on air after the Riverdale star joined the broadcast.

Last year, the actor surprised his wife of 28 years with the same classic cake, and let her know that he was “so glad” that she was born as she had “changed my life tremendously.”

“What would I be doing if you were not around?,” he further teased. “I’d be sad and lonely, probably in a monastery.”

ABC Kelly Ripa (left) and Mark Consuelos

“Yes, you always wanted to be living in a monastery,” Ripa said with a laugh at the time.

Following the show, Consuelos, took to Instagram to pen a special tribute to his wife, which he posted alongside an Instagram video collage filled with pictures of her throughout the years. The video was set to Madonna’s song “I’m Addicted.”

Photos included snaps of Ripa when she was younger, the actress with their daughter Lola and more recent experiences like her having fun with Madonna. He also shared photos of the couple on date nights, strolling down the street and at the beach.

“Happy Birthday Sexy! I’m so glad you were born,” he captioned the video. “What a beautiful sprint around the sun. The best is yet to come.”

He jokingly added, “P.S. I promise not to snore so much this year.”

In response, Ripa commented, “Thank you baby, excellent song choice ❤️.”



