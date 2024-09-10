Kelly Ripa Chides Mark Consuelos for Taking Son to Hooters on a 'Playdate' and Coming Back 'Reeking of Cigarette Smoke'

Ripa and Consuelos are parents to sons Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 21, and daughter Lola, 23

DISNEY/Lorenzo Bevilaqua Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa wasn't too happy when her husband Mark Consuelos brought their son to Hooters.

On a Tuesday, Sept. 10 episode of Live with Kelly & Mark, Ripa, 53, scolded her husband, Consuelos, also 53, for the time he took their son on a "playdate" to Hooters. Consuelos began by speaking about how "proud" he was that the restaurant chain is based in Florida, his home state, when Ripa jumped in to call out the actor.

"I remember when you took our son to Hooters!" Ripa interrupted, to which Consuelos replied, "No, no, no."

The mom of three shared that their son "was having a playdate with his friend," adding that she's "not kidding! The two dads took the sons to Hooters!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Kelly Ripa Rips Mark Consuelos for Getting Fit While She Was Pregnant: ‘I Gained 68 Lbs., He Turned into Hercules’

She then remembered Consuelos and their son coming back to the house later "reeking of cigarette smoke."

"I was like, 'Did you guys sit in the smoking section?' They were like, 'The whole place was the smoking section,' " Ripa said.

When Consuelos recalled his side of the story, he blamed the other dad, saying that Hooters "wasn't like my go-to hangout."

"It was solidified by the fact he said, 'We're gonna go take the kids out to eat chicken wings.' I said, 'Sure.' He was driving and then we pulled into Hooters," Consuelos remembered.

Ripa and Consuelos share sons Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 21, as well as daughter Lola, 23.

Ripa and Consuelos celebrated their oldest child's birthday this past summer, posting a joint Instagram tribute. The post featured a throwback Reel of Michael through the years, set to the Curtis Mayfield song "Move on Up."

The Reel included photos and videos of Michael reaching milestones such as crawling and walking as a baby and trick-or-treating as a young boy, as well as footage from his past birthdays.

"Happy 27th birthday to the founding member of our family @Michael.Consuelos 🎉. You got the ball rolling baby and we love you!" Ripa captioned the post.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.