Kelly Ripa Says She Thought It Was an 'April Fool’s Prank' When She Learned She Was Named a Disney Legend

"They're like, 'Okay. How do we honor regular people? Kelly?'" the longtime talk show host joked of how she was selected for the prestigious award

Despite her reigning status as the queen of daytime television, Kelly Ripa was surprised to learn she had been named as a Disney Legend.

While speaking with Disney CEO Bob Iger on the Aug. 21 episode of her Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, the longtime talk show host admitted she was shocked to learn that she was being honored with the title at the D23 event in Anaheim, California, on Aug. 11. The Disney Legend is an honor bestowed on individuals who have significantly influenced the company.

On her podcast, Ripa, 53, told Iger, 73, that she felt thrown "for a curveball" when she was given the honor.

"Again, [it was] one of the moments where I thought Deborah O'Connell was playing an April Fools prank on me," she admitted before asking, "Why me? You needed a real person in there to sort of stabilize. There's a lot of greatness, but then they're like, 'Okay. How do we honor regular people? Kelly?'"

Noting how "Disney Legends is basically the equivalent of Disney Hall of Fame," Iger assured Ripa that her award was well-deserved. He explained that her achievements in television, like her time on All My Children and hosting Live!, "have contributed mightily, not just to our success, but to what we represent to the world."



After Ripa revealed she's been hosting Live! for a quarter of a century, Iger continued, "Yeah. So that's 25 years, and think of the number just the sheer amount of time you've been on the air. Probably when you add that up, it's right up there."



"Ultimately, I approve this list," he continued. "And, actually, I thought, well, why didn't we think of that earlier? You actually have been worthy for a while. And I think it it speaks volumes about not only you, but the show too that you've been on now for so long and that we value."



"It's not just sitting in a chair and saying good morning every morning," he added, explaining that the accolade was bestowed for "who you are and what you represent."



On Sunday, Aug. 11, Ripa was presented her Disney Legend award by her former cohost and friend Ryan Seacrest.

"Thank you so much, and Ryan, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I'm just so glad that you finally found something else to host," Ripa began her speech. "This feels surreal for me, and I wanna thank Bob Iger for this truly magical experience."



Later in her speech, Ripa stated that she "owes everything" to the Walt Disney Company — both professionally and personally — given that she met her "smoking hot husband" Mark Consuelos on the set of All My Children.

The mother of three then joked that the pair "made" their children — sons Michael and Joaquin, plus daughter Lola — "right backstage in the Disney labs."

Ripa ended her speech by recalling a time her father took their family on a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida for the first time, before she sent some more thanks to those who bestowed her with the honor.

