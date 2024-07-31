Kelly Ripa Shares a Hilarious Behind the Scenes Look at Her Elaborate Hair Dyeing Process: 'No Filter'

The host and her hairstylist Ryan Trygstad posted their antics on Instagram

Craig T Fruchtman/WireImage; Kelly Ripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa.

Kelly Ripa is letting fans in on the hilarious inner workings of her hair dyeing process.

In a series of Instagram Stories posts on Wednesday, July 31, the television host, 53, shared photos and videos of herself getting her hair done by stylist Ryan Trygstad, including some laughs they had along the way.

In one image, the former soap star sat under heat lamps with plastic wrap on her hair and a towel around her shoulders. On the pic, she used a colorful filter that gave her purple skin and red striped hair, jokingly adding the caption "#nofilter."

"Still #nofilter," she wrote over another selfie with the same filter, in which she stuck out her tongue out at the camera.



Kelly Ripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa on Instagram.

In a close-up shot, Ripa held her finger over her pursed mouth in a "shush" motion while using a filter that gave her false lashes and a full face of makeup. "#nofilter at all," the Live with Kelly and Mark host joked in text over the photo.

On his own account, Trygstad shared an Instagram Stories video of the two with a cartoon-ish filter on the both of them. The stylist also included animated text reading "painting time," referring to the hair dye.



Kelly Ripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa on Instagram.

During a June 2024 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Ripa lamented about a recent failed hair color session.



"It's still gray," she complained to her husband and cohost, Mark Consuelos.

"It's not gray," he countered. Ripa had previously told the audience that she spent "11-teen hours" in the hair color chair the day prior.

"We sprayed my roots this morning," she explained. "We sprayed the roots with the darkening spray. So I don’t know what to do at this point. Do I just become full Mrs. Claus, or what am I doing?"

When Consuelos, 53, suggested she try going gray, Ripa said, "I don't think I'm there yet."

"I told you, my hair isn't like, it's not a great gray," she continued. "It's almost translucent. It's like my hair is see-through. What is it called? Those cellophane noodles. That's what my hair looks like. What do I do with that?"

