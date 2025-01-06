Kelly Ripa Shares Hilarious Vacation Photo Fail Taken by Mark Consuelos: ‘I Thank You for This’

The married co-hosts unveiled the funny snaps from their recent beach getaway on the Jan. 6 episode of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’

Kelly Ripa is calling out husband Mark Consuelos for his questionable photography skills during their recent vacation.

Ripa, 54, revealed some hilarious pictures Consuelos, 53, took of her during an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark on Monday, Jan. 6. The snaps were taken during the married co-hosts' recent “sunny” vacation they took with their three children — Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 21.

The Live Wire author explained how the producer of the show, Michael Gelman, came into her dressing room Monday morning and asked if she took any photos on vacation that they could share.

“I go, ‘Yes, I took my usual 2,000-3,000 vacation photos of my family.’ And he goes, ‘Anything you want to share?’ And I go, ‘No, but go get Mark’s phone because as I recall, about six days ago, Mark took a photo of me and I would like to see it.’”

She continued, “Because you know, there are never photos of me on vacation. When I pass away, not to be macabre, the only photos that prove that I exist are paparazzi photos.”

Ripa then turned to her husband and said, “So I got your phone this morning and I scrolled, scrolled, scrolled…”

ABC Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on 'Live with Kelly and Mark'

Consuelos jokingly chimed in, “I always love when you take my phone.” After Ripa said she found the photo in her husband’s camera roll, she asked the audience if they wanted to see it.

“Now I want to point out, for two weeks, I did not wash my hair, I did not wear makeup,” she clarified. “But on New Year’s Eve, it was a costume party, there was dress up, and I got all done up and I looked pretty for me. Like, I looked nice. I put on makeup, I put on lipstick.”

Consuelos told his wife of 28 years, “You looked gorgeous,” followed by Ripa adding: “There’s no photographic evidence or I would share it with you! But Mark took a photo of me and I thank you for this.”

The image features a blazing sunset over the ocean with a completely backlit Ripa in the foreground in a slight squatting position. A second shot shows her silhouetted figure waving to the camera.

ABC Photo of Kelly Ripa taken by Mark Consuelos on their beach getaway

“That’s a beautiful sunset,” Consuelos quipped.

Ripa then joked, “You know when they show Bigfoot? That’s like Littlefoot. We found Bigfoot’s offspring, Littlefoot.”

Kelly Ripa Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with their kids Michael, Lola, and Joaquin

Also during the episode, the couple shared more details about their getaway, including how it was “rare” to have all three of their adult children in one place.

“We had all three of our kids at the same time, which as you know if you are parents of adult children, that is a very rare thing. And we are so grateful," Ripa added.



