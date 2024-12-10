Kelly Ripa Shows Off the Creative Way She Decorated the Construction Site in Front of Her N.Y.C. Townhouse for Christmas

“We compromised,” Ripa said of transforming the eyesore into a festive display outside her home during a Dec. 9 episode of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’

Kelly Ripa isn’t letting a little construction get in the way of her holiday cheer!

The Live with Kelly and Mark host, 54, showed viewers how she worked around the eyesore outside of her New York City townhouse during the Monday, Dec. 9 episode with her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos.

“A lot of people wanted to see the front of the house and how I decorated the construction site,” she said. “And the construction site people are so accommodating and tolerating of me.”

A photo of the exterior of Ripa and Consuelos’ abode then pans onto the screen, revealing how a temporary structure outside their home is now decked out with a big red bow and topped with an inflatable snowman.

“I got this big snowman and Mark did not want the snowman at all so I asked the men at the construction site, ‘Can we put the snowman here?’ And they were like, ‘Whatever floats your boat!’ Which I was like, ‘Oh my God, how do I get Mark to say that to me?’”

While her husband, 53, may not have been on board with the setup at first, Ripa says all the neighborhood dogs have come to especially love the “little tiny package” outside.

“Cute, right? Festive. And look, see the little tiny package? That’s where the dogs usually pee,” she added. “Not ours, other people’s. And now we’ve given them something to pee on. Isn’t that nice? Now they’ve got a pee present. Isn’t it cute? And we compromised!”

Also during the episode, the Live Wire author revealed they had to get a smaller tree for their home this year after realizing the first one they purchased was larger than they thought.

“We had two trees this year. One arrived and it was too big for us to fit in our house," she shared. "The Christmas tree is a big deal for me every year, it’s what I look forward to. And when the tree arrived, and they cut it open, it was like a scene out of [National Lampoon's Christmas] Vacation. The entire tree became [huge]. It was like a bloomin’ onion.”

The original tree ended up taking up the “entire room” and stood “3 feet taller” than the room's ceiling height would allow, so they had to settle for a “treezempic” centerpiece instead, Ripa joked.

“So we got what I like to call Treezempic, or Pinejaro,” she continued. “She’s skinny, don’t skinny-shame her. She’s sensitive about it. She’s been exercising every day. She’s beautiful. But when I tell you, hanging ornaments on this tree… even the lightest ornament and the branches are like, ‘I can’t.’”

Since the branches are too “flaccid,” as Consuelos put it during the episode, Ripa noted that they had to get creative with how they placed their ornament collection that’s been 33 years in the making on the tree this year.

“Most of the ornaments are inside the tree,” she revealed.

Ripa often shares photos of her Christmas tree each year on Instagram.

This year, she debuted her glowing evergreen on Sunday, Dec. 8 along with the hilarious caption, “Behold the lady 🎄even the trees are skinny this year #treezempic?”

In 2019, Ripa switched it up by adorning her tree with an array of nostalgic photos that featured her, Consuelos and their kids in addition to their traditional ornaments that they’ve collected over the years. The married couple of 28 years share three children together — Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 21.

