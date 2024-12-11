Kelly Ripa Was 'Very Against' Having Home Featured in “AD ”for Years: 'Felt Like it was a Jinx of Some Kind'

The 'Live with Kelly and Mark' host, whose N.Y.C. townhouse is featured in the January issue of 'Architectural Digest,' talked about the experience on Dec. 11

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had their doubts when it came to showing their N.Y.C. townhouse to the world.

Ripa, 54, admitted on Live with Kelly and Mark on Wednesday, Dec. 11, that she and her husband, 53, weren’t keen at first on showcasing their home in Architectural Digest, where it's currently featured in the January issue.

“I’ve got to tell you, I was very against it because I felt like … we’ve always said no," Ripa shared of the magazine's offers to publish their Upper East Side townhouse, where they have lived for twelve years. "I’ve always felt like it was a jinx of some kind. Like you’re jinxing the good fortune of your house," she added.

Ripa revealed on the show that she ended up being very impressed with how their home was presented, as she showed some photos from their AD shoot.

“First of all, when an architectural magazine such as this comes into your house, they make it so — like, I could not believe this was the same house I lived in. It’s so glamorous,” Ripa continued. “And they removed all evidence that we live there.”

While reviewing another photo of their daughter Lola’s room from the feature, Ripa shared her disbelief at how it had also been captured.

“To be clear, when we moved in, this is what it looked like for five minutes, and then she took over,” she explained of Lola, 23, has been living in London with her British boyfriend. “But I sent her this picture and I said, ‘I would like for you to return your bedroom to this level of order,’ ” the mom of three joked. She and Consuelos also share sons Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 21.

Ripa also confessed that she and her husband don’t typically dress as smartly as they appeared in their shoot — which saw the couple sporting sleek outfits of matching knits and tailored pieces.

“We do not dress like this at home at all. Nor do I wear makeup and have my hair done,” she said.

“And I’m always in sweats,” Consuelos added.

“I’m very particular about the house,” he also admitted of their longtime home.

In the end, however, the couple shared that the experience “was a lot of fun.”

“Would you say it’s the most glamorous version of the house ever?” Ripa asked, to which Consuelos responded, “Yes, they made it look good.”

In their video tour, posted on YouTube, Ripa and Consuelos showed off the interiors of the Upper East Side townhouse styled in 1970s New York and 1930s Parisian decor, along with a refined black and white kitchen, a sleek cigar lounge and their sprawling primary bedroom suite.

“No matter where we go, for me, this is my forever home,” Ripa said in the clip. “When I walked in here I was like, ‘This is the final place where I will live.’ I love this house so much.”

