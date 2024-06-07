Kelly Ripa Re-Wears Skirt from 20 Years Ago on “Live”: 'We Wedged Me Into It'

"If this skirt could talk it would scream for help," the talk show host said of the vintage piece from her wardrobe

ABC Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Kelly Ripa is not afraid to be an outfit repeater.

The 53-year-old talk show host pulled an item out of the archives for the Thursday, June 6, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark and while it appears to fit her perfectly, she joked that getting into it was quite the struggle.

"I found this skirt in the closet downstairs," Ripa told the audience, referencing her cream midi-length pencil skirt, which she wore with a white button down top.

"We figure it’s probably about 20 years old, and we rolled the dice," she continued. "And you know, we buttered up my legs and we wedged me into it. But I just realized as I sat down in the chair — skirt might not make it."

Pointing at the skirt's subtle pattern, Ripa's co-host and husband, Mark Consuelos, said, "It has like a little sacrum beetle on it, some bees, some flies. I like it very much."

ABC Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Ripa then joked, "If this skirt could talk it would scream for help."

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!



ABC Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

It's not clear exactly how old the skirt is or when Ripa has worn it in the past, but sleuths on Pinterest dug up a photo of the former soap star in which she appears to be wearing it.

Related: Kelly Ripa Complains Her Hair Is Still Gray After 11 Hours in Color Chair: 'I Don’t Know What to Do'

In the photo, Ripa wears a similar white button-down top, though her hair is cut into a chin-grazing bob. It seems likely that it's not a recent photo, but it's not known when exactly it was taken.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On the Wednesday, June 5 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Ripa candidly shared that a recent hair coloring session failed to cover up her grays.

"It's still gray," she complained to Consuelos.

"It's not gray," he countered.



John Argueta/Disney General Entertainment Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Ripa then shared that she spent "about 11-teen hours in the hair color chair" the day prior, but despite efforts, her hair was still gray.



"We sprayed my roots this morning," she explained for why you couldn't actually see the gray hairs. "We sprayed the roots with the darkening spray. So I don’t know what to do at this point. Do I just become full Mrs. Claus, or what am I doing?"



Consuelos encouraged his wife to "try out the gray," but she insisted, "I don't think I'm there yet."



"I told you, my hair isn't like, it's not a great gray," Ripa explained. It's almost translucent. It's like my hair is see-through. What is it called? Those cellophane noodles. That's what my hair looks like. What do I do with that?"



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.