Kelly Ripa's Post–Super Bowl Workout Is Inspired by Shakira's Halftime Show Performance: 'My Hips Lied One Time!'

Kelly Ripa wants to follow in Shakira‘s Super Bowl halftime show footsteps.

On Monday, the TV personality, 49, shared some of her workout inspiration following the big game’s show-stopping halftime show performance given by Shakira, 43, and Jennifer Lopez, 50.

Alongside Anna Kaiser, a fitness guru and choreographer who helped train the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer for the Super Bowl gig — Ripa joked that she’s still willing and able, should Shakira enlist her to join her dance team.

“I’m still waiting for the call,” joked Ripa on her Instagram Story inside an exercise studio. “Been in my costume for a couple of weeks now, and I’m waiting for the call. It’s gonna happen.”

She added in jest: “I mean, my hips lied one time. One time they lied. Give me a break.”

During Sunday night’s NFL game, Shakira took down the stadium with a mash-up of some of her biggest hits — and her best dance moves.

Prior to the Super Bowl, Ripa was already channeling Shakira’s iconic dance style, vying for a place at the pop star’s side during the performance.

Last week, Ripa posted an Instagram video of herself with Kaiser, dancing along to Shakira’s 2001 song “Whenever, Wherever.”

“Shakira Super Bowl audition. Take three,” Ripa said in the beginning of the video, before stepping into the choreographed routine.

Ripa also joked about trying out to be one of Shakira’s backup dancers in the video’s caption, writing on Instagram, “Answering the call of the #shewolf @shakira #superbowl #audition.”

“Introducing your newest back up dancers! 👯‍♀️ @shakira we are ready for you!” Kaiser wrote on her own account.

On Sunday, Shakira and Lopez, 50, delivered an unforgettable performance that showcased their high-energy style with top-notch dancing and choreography, with Lopez even giving an onstage pole dancing demonstration.

The duo made history as the first two Latina women to co-headline the coveted halftime show duties.

Ripa’s Live co-host Ryan Seacrest was just as impressed by the halftime show, sharing his applause on Twitter directly following the 12-minute performance.

“Still recovering from that halftime show. Amazing job @jlo @shakira! #SuperBowl,” he wrote, later tweeting, “That halftime show was an Olympic opening ceremony in scale. Precision and power from @shakira and @jlo…”