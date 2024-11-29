Kelly Rizzo feels so 'fortunate' to still be close to Bob Saget's family following his death

Kelly Rizzo feels so "fortunate" to still be close to Bob Saget's family.

The 45-year-old TV host had been married to 'Full House' star Bob - who had Aubrey, 37, Lara, 35, and Jennifer 32, with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer - for just over three years when he died at the age of 65 after hitting his head in a hotel room in early 2022 and has found "such a strong support system" in his loved ones.

She told UsWeekly: "He just loved being the dad that was cooking the turkey. And we’d all kind of make fun of him because somehow he knew what he was doing. He would just take every sauce from the fridge and just throw it on the turkey, and then somehow it came out OK. But he also kind of had no idea what he was doing, and he was so hilarious about it.

"Thanksgiving was Bob’s favorite holiday.

"And the first Thanksgiving after losing Bob, I spent it with his entire family, his daughter, Lara, his nephew, Adam, his ex-wife, Sherri and my family. We all spent it together, which was really, really nice.

"I know that would make him so happy to know that we’re all together.'

"I know how fortunate I am, not only is there such a strong support system in my family, but also in Bob’s family. I’ve never felt like I can’t just be who I need to be in the moment whatever emotions come up."

The 'Comfort Food with Kelly Rizzo' author noted that not everyone will have such a "luxury" after someone passes away but always feels "comfortable" talking about her late husband.

She said: "But I know some people might not have that, you know, luxury or be as fortunate. So I would just say to do everything you can to at least be around somebody who makes you feel like you’re in a solid place, and that if you need to, you need to cry, if you need to be sad, that you can feel comfortable doing that.

"I want to talk about Bob. I always want to talk about Bob. Even if it makes me sad, it still makes me happy to be able to talk about him and to know the things about him."