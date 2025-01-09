Kelly Rizzo Says Bob Saget's Legacy Is 'Still So Strong' as She Honors Her Late Husband on 3-Year Anniversary of His Death

Rizzo also noted how Saget would be heartbroken over the Pacific Palisades wildfires, where he called "home for decades"

Kelly Rizzo is honoring her late husband, Bob Saget, three years after his death.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, the Comfort Food podcaster, 45, marked the three-year anniversary of the Full House alum's death and reflected on the day that changed her life forever in an emotional post shared to Instagram.

Alongside a video montage of Saget's goofiest and heartwarming moments, Rizzo, 45, paid tribute to her late husband in a lengthy caption.

"3 YEARS. Still so surreal. January 9th 2022 was by far the worst day I’ve ever experienced," she wrote. "January 9th 2025 offers me reflection, memories, and gratitude. Not a day goes by that I’m not filled with appreciation for the time we shared and the brilliance, love, joy, and comfort Bob brought to my life."

Rizzo noted it's been "truly miraculous" to know that the public's love for Saget "has not diminished" over the years.

"He still holds such a huge space in people’s hearts. His legacy is still so strong and I’m constantly asked to share more Bob memories," she explained. "Not only does this make me so happy but I know, from above, he feels all the love from and is so touched by the continued outpouring of appreciation for him."

Kelly Rizzo/Instagram Bob Saget (L) and Kelly Rizzo

As the Los Angeles wildfires rage on, Rizzo also added that Saget would be devastated by the destruction and loss of homes.

"Today is also so sad as I know how massively Bob’s heart would be breaking for his beloved Pacific Palisades… his home for decades," she said. "Bob felt the pain of others so deeply so I know how hard this would be for him."

"Bob- Forever loved and Never Forgotten. ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹," she concluded.

On Jan. 9, 2022, Saget died at age 65 from head trauma. He was previously married to screenwriter Sherri Kramer. They welcomed three children together before they split in 1997. In 2015, Saget met Rizzo and they married three years later.

Two years after his death, Rizzo found love again with her current boyfriend, Breckin Meyer, and the couple debuted their relationship at Steven Tyler’s annual Grammy Awards viewing party in February 2024.



