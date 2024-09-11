Kelly Rowland Reveals Son Titan, 9, ‘Loves Back to School’ and Is ‘Excited About Sports’ (Exclusive)

The proud mom of two also told PEOPLE that her 9-year-old son is reusing some of his school items from last year, including his backpack

AFF-USA/Shutterstock Kelly Rowland and her son Titan

Kelly Rowland is sharing a glimpse into back to school life for her son Titan.

The Mea Culpa star, 43, shared at the Baby2Baby Event Initiative in New York City on Tuesday, Sept. 10, that unlike most kids, her 9-year-old son was looking forward to getting back to classes this month.

“He loves back to school,” Rowland tells PEOPLE. “I mean, thank God. He started a new school last year, and we had a goddess of a teacher. I'm so grateful to her.”

“And now he's excited about sports,” she adds. “He sees all his other buddies there. He's happy. And so that makes me really excited for him, but he seems to love it. So far.”

Kelly Rowland/Instagram Kelly Rowland shares a photo of her and Titan on Instagram

As for his back to school gear, the actress and singer shares that he’ll be reusing some of the “same stuff he had last year” — including bigger items like his backpack. Though, she noted her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, would change that if he could.

“Like, ‘that backpack is just fine, you're going to use that one right there.’ You know?” Rowland recalls telling her son. “His dad is like, ‘I want to get him a new backpack.’ I was like, ‘Why? He's got the backpack? He's fine.’ You know?”

The musician says Titan “used the same backpack from last year” and has had “the same backpack from when he was little.” She went on to explain that their family wanted to make sure that the items were not going to waste.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image Kelly Rowland and her son Titan attend basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans in February 2024

“Look, it’s just stuff you're going to put in there. It's not like you need anything new,” she shares. “And if we have excess around the house, we like to make sure we're able to give that away too.”

Titan appears to have gained an affinity for sports in recent years, as he has posted on his Instagram profile about golfing with his dad and watching NASCAR races. His account also features some of his other interests, including all things PAW Patrol, modeling clothes from his mom’s former bandmate Beyoncé’s fashion line Ivy Park and playing with toy dinosaurs.

For his 9th birthday last year, Rowland, who also shares son Noah, 2½, with Weatherspoon, paid tribute to her eldest son by sharing various clips and photos of them together on Instagram. These included snaps of the mother-son duo embracing while sitting aboard a boat and watching the sunset together.

“To my favorite sushi-eating buddy, my favorite 1st born,” Rowland wrote in the caption of the carousel. “My favorite being silly buddy, my favorite teacher of the sea, you never cease to amaze me, you are wildly creative, and brilliant!”

“I love you more than you will ever TRULY know! Would do anything for you! Happy Birthday my ♥️🎂♥️🎂♥️🎂♥️🎂♥️🎂♥️!,” she added.



