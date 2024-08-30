Kelly Rowland Says She's 'Really Upset' Netflix's “Building the Band” Show 'Wasn't My Idea' (Exclusive)

The upcoming singing competition series follows hopeful performers as they form a band without ever seeing each other face-to-face

Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland is getting back into the world of reality TV singing competitions — but this time around is unlike ever before.

Following stints on shows like The X Factor and The Voice, the Grammy winner, 43, is gearing up for a judging role on Netflix's upcoming Building the Band, a twist on the format where hopeful musicians will come together to form a group without ever seeing each other face-to-face, à la Love Is Blind or The Circle.

"I'm really upset it wasn't my idea," Rowland tells PEOPLE with a laugh of Building the Band in an interview about her partnership with Pepsi for the Local Eats with Pepsi campaign. "I've been a part of a process very similar before, but this is very cool."

Related: Kelly Rowland Reminisces on 'Delicious' Houston Restaurant She Frequented with Destiny's Child (Exclusive)

Michael Kovac/Getty; Cindy Ord/Getty; Dave Benett/Getty; Karwai Tang/WireImage AJ McLean, Kelly Rowland, Liam Payne and Nicole Scherzinger

The Destiny's Child alum will serve as a judge for the series alongside Liam Payne and Nicole Scherzinger, who's also a mentor for the competition, while AJ McLean is the host. Not only have all the celebrities featured on the show been in groups themselves, they also share personal connections with one another.

"AJ reminded me that we toured together back in the day. Nicole, every time I run into her she's always so sweet, and Liam is absolutely hilarious. I didn't know how funny he was, so I'm getting to know him, and he is so cool," says Rowland.

For the "Dilemma" singer, an avid Love Is Blind viewer, part of the fun of joining Building the Band is getting to experience Netflix's unique brand of reality TV up close. "I think that why people will connect with this particular idea and platform is that it's still so authentic," she explains.

Related: Liam Payne, Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland and AJ McLean Set to Join Netflix's New Series Building the Band

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Kelly Rowland

"They're using their senses the same way they do in Love Is Blind. You don't know what's going to happen, but isn't that anything in life? Anything in life is sometimes daring and risky, comes out great or it can come out terrible," adds Rowland. "I'm just really delighted to be on board."

Filming on the series is set to begin this summer, with additional guest judges and challenges expected to be announced at a later time. A premiere date has not yet been set.

As the Mea Culpa works with other aspiring performers to make their dreams come true on Building the Band, she's well-aware that her own fan base is patiently awaiting new music. "It's coming," she teases — without giving too much away.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

"The music that I'm honing together is feeling really great," says Rowland, whose last full-length album, Talk a Good Game, was released in 2013. A year later, she and husband Tim Weatherspoon welcomed their first son, Titan Jewell, followed by their second son, Noah Jon, in 2021. "It's definitely time for another album."

Until the music is ready, however, Rowland doesn't want to give too much away about the process. "I'm in this space where I just think that saying too much is just saying too much," she says. "I'd rather it just come to fruition."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.