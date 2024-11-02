Kelly Stafford opens up about jealousy over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s NFL media frenzy

Kelly Stafford admitted she was jealous over the Taylor Swift and Travis KelceNFL media frenzy that ensued last fall.

On an episode of The Morning After podcast released on Thursday (31 October), the wife of Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford admitted a bit of jealousy fueled her recent sly remark about the NFL’s focus on Swift and Kelce. Before the 2024 football season, she’d commented that she didn’t “want to see another four months of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coverage.”

The mother-of-four attempted to clear the air, saying that she in no way disliked the pop star.

“I feel like there is just this… cloud hanging over with this Taylor Swift thing,” she said. “Now, I have never once said I didn’t like Taylor Swift — ever.”

She admitted she “got kind of tired” of the NFL focusing on Swift, and thereby, eclipsing the hard work of some of the NFL players as a result. However, she stressed that this issue wasn’t the singer’s fault, but the NFL’s.

“Can she do anything about that? No, she can’t,” she shared, noting that the media circus and the NFL’s deliberate business move to play into it that bothered her. “I was a little jealous of the fact that they were getting all this attention and all of a sudden the football game was the sideshow. So yeah, maybe I let jealousy get the best of me.”

Kelly dove into her thought process, unpacking just why the nonstop coverage managed to get under her skin.

“I was like, ‘Why was I feeling that way?’ And it really was, I had some jealousy issues of the fact that she all of a sudden became the main show in NFL football … or their relationship,” she explained. “And I watch my husband work his a** off and I watch all these guys who play for the league work their a**** off and all of a sudden they’re like the sideshow. So that is where that kind of came from.”

Although she has been grappling with feelings of envy, Stafford maintains that she and her family are fans of Swift’s music.

“I was a fan of hers when she was a country star because her and I are the same age so I grew up listening to her music,” she said, adding that last month she took her daughters – Sawyer and Chandler, 7, Hunter, 6 and Tyler, 4 – to see the pop star perform at her Eras Tour stop in New Orleans. She noted that the concert was an “experience of a lifetime.”

“I honestly think my girls are prouder of their dad because he is playing a sport that Taylor Swift loves,” she explained. “So at the end of the day, I’m thankful for the entire thing.”