Kelly Swoope says her final goodbye to Jamie 😢
The world number one claimed a 6-2 6-4 as she edged closer to another title at Roland Garros.
Zara Tindall and her former rugby player husband, Mike Tindall, live on the 700-acre Gatcombe Estate, close by to Princess Anne. The gardens and rolling hills surrounding Mike and Zara's home go on forever. Take a look…
The NHL team in Utah is down to six finalists for a name.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oilers not only have the opportunity to bring the long-awaited Stanley Cup back to Canada, they also could bring a major financial windfall to two Colorado sports bar owners.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Skenes wanted to throw Shohei Ohtani something other than a fastball.
Geno Auriemma, a Basketball Hall of Famer and veteran coach of the University of Connecticut women’s team, said he thinks Indiana Fever player and No. 1 draft choice Caitlin Clark has been “targeted” with physical play. “Is she facing the rookie challenge, the rookie hardships that are inherent with being a rookie? Yes,” Auriemma told …
It’s the first time in NHL history that the top four picks from the same draft class will all compete in the same Stanley Cup Finals.
Since 1901, only Hall of Famer Willie Mays and the Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. have reached these statistical marks.
Mike Sweeney has been playing phenomenal golf, yet finds himself on the edge of the cut line.
PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff was not thrilled about the chair umpire's ruling that went against her during a French Open semifinal loss to Iga Swiatek on Thursday — and made that quite clear to the official.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
ROTTERDAM — The class of the seventh-ranked Netherlands took its toll on Canada in a four-goal second half, with three of the goals coming in a 13-minute span, as Jesse Marsch's debut as Canadian men's soccer coach ended in a 4-0 loss Thursday.
The interaction seemingly shook up players, who later shared play-by-plays of the incident on X
VANCOUVER — Watching hockey hasn't been easy for Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet recently.
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic said the surgery on his right knee “went well” after he was injured during the French Open and added Thursday that he hopes to return to competition “as soon as possible.”
Fourth-year WNBA pro Chennedy Carter grabbed headlines for her flagrant foul on rookie Caitlin Clark. Here's more on the former Texas A&M star.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes threw a behind-the-back pass in practice last week. He said coach Andy Reid has called that play in a game.
PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz started poorly and fell behind early in his French Open semifinal against Jannik Sinner. Later, as both dealt with cramps under Friday's afternoon sun, Alcaraz trailed by two sets to one.
Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey has the No. 1 post position for the 156th Belmont Stakes, which will be held at Saratoga Race Course.