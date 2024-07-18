Kellyanne Conway calls out to 'undercover' Trump voters in RNC speech: Watch

Kellyanne Conway took the podium at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Wednesday to tout the women in the Trump administration and the strength of the Republican nominee.

Conway served as Trump's Senior Counselor to the President from 2017 to 2020 following a stint as his campaign manager in 2016. Conway left the administration in August 2020 following a series of controversies, including the coinage of the term "alternative facts" and a public feud with her teenage daughter, Claudia.

Watch Kellyanne Conway's full speech here:

The Republican National Convention is in Milwaukee through Thursday where former President Donald Trump on Thursday will formally accept the party’s nomination for the 2024 Election.

What to know about Kellyanne Conway

Who are they: Conway was the senior counselor to Trump during his presidency.

What role do they play: Convention speaker

Key quote: "In 2024 there should be no more hidden, undercover Trump voters."

When and where is the Republican National Convention?

The Republicans' convention will take place over four days, from July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, will be the main venue for the RNC.

There also will be events at the nearby University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Baird Center.

