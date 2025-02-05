Kelsea Ballerini Calls Her Fellow “Voice ”Coaches Her 'Three New Brothers' as She Details Their Group Chat

Kelsea Ballerini's group chat will definitely give fans FOMO.

In Byrdie's cover story published on Tuesday, Feb. 4, the "Cowboys Cry Too" singer spoke about her latest gig joining The Voice as a coach for season 27 with John Legend, Michael Bublé and Adam Levine.

With the seasoned coaches, Ballerini, 31, said she found "three new brothers" in them and is constantly texting them. "There’s a level of warm and fuzzy we all have for each other," she added.

"There’s never been a day, not once, that we’ve left set without texting the group chat to build each other up."

Dana Scruggs/Byrdie Kelsea Ballerini for Byrdie

Though this is Ballerini's first time as a full-fledged coach, she previously appeared on The Voice as a coach for "The Comeback Stage" in 2018.

The country singer also told Byrdie about her involvement as a battle advisor on The Voice, joining Kelly Clarkson's team in 2019 and briefly filling in for her in 2021.

She got the coaching bug then, telling the publication "I have a screenshot on my phone! I sent a text to my girlfriends, and I was like, ‘I really think I want this chair one day.' "

Her recent coaching stint coincided with her working on her album Patterns, which came out in October 2024, calling balancing both "a beautiful experience." "I think it’s really sharpened me as an artist because as you’re giving advice, you’re also reminding yourself of the same thing," she said.

"As I was filming The Voice, I was also finishing the album. Then I was putting the album out, and I was actually doing the things I was giving advice about, so it was a refresher for me."

"It’s making me go into the last 10 years and think, wow, I really have done a lot. I have learned a lot," Ballerini continued. "It’s helping me give credibility to my career. Being up there with people I grew up listening to, and having an opinion they’re holding on the same level as their own, has felt beautiful."



Dana Scruggs/Byrdie Kelsea Ballerini for Byrdie

Ballerini previously PEOPLE about entering her 30s with the help of the country-pop album Patterns.

"I think this thing happens when you turn 30 where you kind of assess your life," Ballerini told PEOPLE, adding that she felt "naked" on the album that marked a new decade for her as she unpacked her divorce from Morgan Evans.

"And I came up for air and I was like, ‘OK, all right, let's take a little inventory here. What in my life right now do I love? What feels uncomfortable? What have I contributed to both of those things? What are my patterns? And then what do I want to work on and edit on myself? And then in my closest, most interpersonal relationships, what do I want to edit and challenge and celebrate also?’ "



She continued, "That's, really, thematically the whole record. It's just a deep dive in the self-assessment of entering my thirties."

