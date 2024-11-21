Kelsea Ballerini Is All About That Country Sparkle in Sequin Gown on Date Night with Chase Stokes at 2024 CMA Awards

The duo hit the red carpet in Nashville for a night out

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at 2024 CMA Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are making their bid for country music's cutest couple award at the 2024 CMA Awards!

The singer, 31, wore a sparkling silver Dolce & Gabbana gown while her boyfriend, Stokes, 32, wore a classic black suit, to the Nashville awards show on Nov. 20.



Ballerini's gown dipped low on the sides, giving a daring look at some skin. The loose-fitting bodice contrasted from the snug skirt, which flowed into a short train. Ballerini kept her glam simple and wore her blonde hair long and loose.

The couple posed for sweet photos on the carpet, leaning on each other and making heart eyes at each other for the cameras.

Jason Davis/WireImage Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at 2024 CMA Awards

Ballerini is nominated for female vocalist of the year and musical event of the year for "Cowboys Cry Too" featuring Noah Kahan. She will also take the stage to perform, alongside other major names including Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Brooks & Dunn, Kacey Musgraves, Eric Church and more.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at 2023 MTV VMAs

The country singer revealed her most recent onstage wardrobe malfunction to PEOPLE earlier this month.

The fashion incident occurred on her Heartfirst Tour, which took place in 2022 and 2023.

"I do all these costume changes, and I had jeans on," Ballerini said. "I was singing 'Miss Me More', and because I have my [in-ear] monitors in, in my brain, I'm like, 'Man, people are really yelling this. Things feel extra rowdy tonight!' And then I realized that they were yelling at me to zip my fly. That was embarrassing."

Ballerini was quick to adapt and didn’t get dismayed.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during The Heart First Tour at Radio City Music Hall on September 24, 2022 in New York City

"I've gotten stuck in a zipper in quick-change before and just had to grab the microphone and be in the tent behind the stage, like, 'Be there in a sec, please don't leave!' " she said. "But I feel like all those moments now, instead of being embarrassed, I just roll with it. It happens."

The Patterns singer also revealed the latest update to her tattoo collection. She has the word “sunflower” on her back for an inspirational reason.

“They’re always growing toward the sun. That’s representative of where I’m at in my life right now: growing within myself toward good things,” the artist shared.

Sunflowers are ever-present in Ballerini’s wardrobe — she wore a sunflower-inspired gown at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards, which she also attended with Stokes.

Jason Kempin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards

The singer’s Roberto Cavalli gown was meant to “look like a sunflower” and featured shades of yellow, black and white. She wore statement earrings and her hair back for the polished look. Stokes matched her vibe in a brown suit and croc-embossed boots.

The 58th Annual CMA Awards broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on ABC. The show streams the following day on Hulu.