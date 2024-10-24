Kelsea Ballerini opens up about 'trial and error' of dating actor Chase Stokes
The country star has reflected on her relationship with the Outer Banks star following her divorce from musician Morgan Evans in 2022. In a clip from Sunday Today with Willie Geist via Billboard, Kelsea explained that when she and the actor first started dating, she wasn't used to the whole world watching her love life. "I'm not used to the interest in me as a person, as much as I have been warming up to the last couple of years…”