Kelsea Ballerini Says 'Patterns' Is 'Sorting Through Baggage' with Chase Stokes: 'We’re Both Really Proud of That'

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini in April 2023

Kelsea Ballerini is putting her "heartfirst" on her new album when it comes to her romance with Chase Stokes.

In a cover story interview with Women's Health on Tuesday, Oct. 15, the country star, 31, opened up about how her upcoming fifth album Patterns dives into the work she and her boyfriend, 32, have done in their relationship.

When discussing Patterns — which is due Oct. 25 — Ballerini revealed that the project is "not not a record full of love," but instead tackles "the nuance of it."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini in July 2023

"It’s the in-between moments," she tells the outlet. "How do we get to the happy-go-lucky, mushy-gushy phase? This is the process, but it took a lot of sorting through baggage together. I think we’re both really proud of that.”

She also noted that since Stokes "is also a Virgo" like her, they're "very kindred in 90 percent of the ways."

“It’s been such a beautiful journey to figure out how to be in a relationship with someone who’s truly a mirror of you," Ballerini says. "It’s taken a lot of really intentional work, and you hear that throughout this new album.”

Earlier this week, the "Mountain with a View" artist revealed in a TikTok where she was using a filter where she had to rank the characters of Outer Banks that she doesn't actually watch the show.

"what i do know… the new season is 🤌,” Ballerini captioned the clip

When replying to comments saying she ranked her favorite characters based on what she knew about them as actors and not their actual roles, she wrote, “HAHAHA I DID MY BEST GO STREAM OUTER BANKS.”

After one user wrote, “Kelsea you just need to watch the show 😭 🤍,” Ballerini offered an explanation as to why she hasn't done so.

“Because he and i have a deal!” she said. “But i’ve seen so much of this season and it’s badass 🤍 NO FURTHER QUESTIONS YOUR HONOR.”

Caleb & Gladys for Women’s Health Kelsea Ballerini for 'Women's Health'

Ballerini and Stokes initially sparked dating rumors in January 2023 after the Uglies actor posted a cuddly photo of them at the Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

After teasing their romance in a handful of interviews, the pair went public with their relationship on the CMT Awards red carpet in April 2023.

Read the original article on People.