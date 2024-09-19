Kelsea Ballerini Shines in Gold-Scale Gown, Shows Off Goldfish Bowl Purse at “Doctor Odyssey ”Premiere

The musician posed alongside boyfriend Chase Stokes at the event days after paying tribute to him on Instagram in honor of his 32nd birthday

Disney/Frank Micelotta; Emma McIntyre/Getty Chase Stokes (left) and Kelsea Ballerini attend the premiere for ABC's Doctor Odyssey

Kelsea Ballerini knows that it’s all about the little things when it comes to perfecting a look!

The “Heartfirst” singer, 31, opted to bring the perfect sea-themed accessory to complete her ensemble for the Doctor Odyssey premiere in Los Angeles: a goldfish bowl-shaped purse (complete with a little goldfish inside) from Kate Barton.

In photos for the event, she was snapped wearing a gold gown that appeared to have golden scales and matching gold heels. She styled her hair up and wore minimal jewelry for the event, which highlighted her one-of-a-kind accessory, which was attached to a silver chain.

Ballerini — who guest stars on the upcoming ABC show — could be seen posing for pictures solo and alongside boyfriend Chase Stokes. He appeared to wear a more casual outfit for the event, donning blue jeans, a black shirt and a brown suit jacket.

ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty A close-up of Kelsea Ballerini's goldfish purse.

Ballerini and Stokes’ outing comes a few days after the musician shared a special tribute to him on Instagram in honor of his 32nd birthday. The post included snaps of her jumping into Stokes' arms, the couple embracing, Stokes with his dog, Milo, and Ballerini's dog, Dibs, and the happy couple kissing.

She even shared a video of Stokes, whom she initially sparked dating rumors with in January 2023 before confirming their relationship in April of that year, receiving what appeared to be a parking ticket.

"It’s my favorite humans birthday and there’s no one on the planet easier to celebrate. i adore you with my whole a-- heart @hichasestokes 🤍," she wrote alongside the post.

Disney/Frank Micelotta Chase Stokes (left) and Kelsea Ballerini

However, the “Miss Me More” singer wasn’t the only one who decided to bring a themed accessory to the Doctor Odyssey premiere. Actress Phillipa Soo, 34, also appeared to carry a gold purse with large circular sequins that mimicked fish scales. She paired the look with a gold dress and bronze heels.

Soo is part of the star-studded cast for Ryan Murphy's brand-new medical procedural, which also includes Joshua Jackson, Sean Teale and Don Johnson. Jackson stars in the show as a doctor aboard a luxury cruise ship called the Odyssey who navigates “unique medical crises” with the aid of his medical team “miles from shore," according to the show’s synopsis.

Disney/Frank Micelotta Phillipa Soo at the premiere of Doctor Odyssey

The series has several high profile guest stars lined up for this season in addition to the “Miss Me More” singer, including John Stamos, Gina Gershon, Cheyenne Jackson and Chord Overstreet.

Doctor Odyssey premieres Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

