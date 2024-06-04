Kelsey Grammer’s Daughter Greer Grammer to Play Roz’s Daughter in “Frasier” Reboot

The actor's second eldest daughter is set to join the upcoming season of the beloved sitcom's revival series

Kevin Winter/Getty Kelsey Grammer and his daughter Greer Grammer at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California.

Frasier has become a family affair!

Kelsey Grammer's daughter, Greer Grammer, is joining the cast as Roz Doyle's daughter, Alice, on Paramount+'s rebooted Frasier series. Kelsey shares Greer with ex Barrie Buckner.

Greer, 32, will play Alice, daughter of Roz (Peri Gilpin), who is in her late twenties and is as “friendly, outgoing” and “free-spirited” as her mother, per Variety.

Kelsey, 69, explained to Variety that although he’s excited to have his daughter on set, he’s never pushed his children to join the industry.

Kevin Winter/Getty Kelsey Grammer and Greer Grammer on July 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

“I never wanted to push myself on them," Kelsey said. "I never wanted to force them into the industry or intrude too much into their process. Because it’s a bit of a mixed blessing to have my last name. People take it out on you. You get some attention maybe because of it. And there’s a split as to whether or not it’s good or bad.”

“I’ve been given this great experience. It’s been painful and challenging and hard and tragic — all those things. But boy, it’s a great life. And I want to pass that on to them,” he told the outlet, noting that daughter Spencer, 40, also starred alongside him in Lifetime’s The 12 Days of Christmas Eve. He shares Spencer with ex Doreen Alderman.

He also shares children Auden, 5, Kelsey, 7, and Faith, 9 with wife Kayte Walsh; and son Jude Gordon, 18, and Mason Olivia, 21, with ex-wife Camille Grammer.



Related: Kelsey Grammer Says ‘It Feels Great’ to Play Frasier in Second Season of Revival: 'Vindication' (Exclusive)

As for Greer’s upcoming role, she’ll be joining her real father and on-screen mother, as the latter returns as a recurring guest who is contemplating leaving Seattle. Whereas Greer’s character, Alice, has just moved to Providence as an architecture student and is hoping to “catch up with Frasier's son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) and complicate whatever romantic plans he may have," as per the character description, reports Variety.

Bill Reitzel/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images The original 'Frasier' cast: Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, David Hyde Pierce as Dr. Niles Crane, Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, John Mahoney as Martin Crane, Moose as Eddie, Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, Dan Butler as Bob 'Bulldog' Briscoe

Related: Kelsey Grammer's 7 Kids: Everything to Know

The character of Alice was first introduced in the original series’ fifth season, when Roz got pregnant by a 20-year-old college student. Eventually, she raises the baby as her own. In the later seasons, Alice was played by Ashley Thomas.

A date for the new season has yet to be announced. The reboot’s first season premiered with 10 episodes in October. Shortly after the season wrapped, it was announced in February that the series would return for a second season.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Frasier's first season is available to stream on Paramount+.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.